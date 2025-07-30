Acclaimed Artist Lisa Congdon Joins Bend Design 2025

(Artist, illustrator Lisa Congdon)

Join us as we celebrate ten years of creative community, and our commitment to designing a better future, with a new location at Oregon State University — Cascades. The Conference will feature speakers and workshops from diverse design backgrounds and inspire attendees to imagine what design can do for good.

Lisa Congdon is an internationally known illustrator, designer and artist. She is best known for her colorful, graphic style and her exploration of themes of joy, liberation and inclusion. She makes art for clients around the globe, including The Library of Congress, Target, The U.S. Postal Service, Wired Magazine, Amazon, Google, Smith Optics, Warby Parker, Method, Comme des Garcons, Peets Coffee, REI and MoMa, among many others.

Learn More

scalehouse.org