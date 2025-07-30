New Perspective for August

Thinking about the past on the 1st could bring challenges to relationships. Feeling awkward on the 2nd could be an indicator that it’s time to let go of old grudges and disappointments. Take a few days and remember what is important to you and think about what you want next. Be willing to change your approach after the 6th and you can be a positive influence. A change of plans on the 8th could invite you to slow down. The Full Moon on the 9th is a good time to simply relax and let other people take the lead. A cooperative attitude on the 10th will make everything easier.

Learn the lesson and make the change on the 11th and this could create new opportunities. A series of conversations from the 14th through the 17th will introduce new experiences. Keep an open mind on the 19th and you might be delightfully surprised with what you learn.

The New Moon on the 22nd brings new challenges and it will be important to be patient and have faith in the outcome. Pay attention on the 24th while things are changing quickly. Put yourself first on the 25th and you will realize what a difference this makes. Ask for help on the 26th and appreciate those who show up for you. Changes on the 28th could feel like a wish come true. Talk openly on the 31st and share your joy with those around you.

