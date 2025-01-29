All That Breathes Film Screening with Special Guest Q&A

(Graphic courtesy of Think Wild)

Join Think Wild for a Screening of the Oscar Nominated and HBO-hit Documentary

All That Breathes

Followed by Q&A with the film’s featured individuals — all the way from India — Nadeem Shehzad and Muhammad Saud.

Where: 10 Barrel Eastside Pub, 62950 NE 18th St. Bend, OR 97701

When: Sunday, February 16, 2025 from 1-3:30pm (doors at 12:30pm)

Cost: This event is free to attend, but donations to support Think Wild and Wildlife Rescue India are highly encouraged.

Join Think Wild and Wildlife Rescue India for an exclusive screening of the Oscar-nominated documentary, All That Breathes. The film follows brothers Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammed Saud as they rescue and rehabilitate wildlife in Delhi, India. Their organization cares for over 3000 patients per year, including raptors such as black kites, owls, and eagles; waterbirds like painted storks, ibis, coots, and herons; and other species including gulls, crows, pigeons, hornbills, and cuckoos. These patients are treated for lacerations from kite strings, rodenticide poisoning, malnutrition, orphaning, destroyed nests, and other issues. This beautiful documentary highlights the challenges of wildlife rehabilitation, especially in urban areas, as well as the resilience of wildlife and the humans who care for them.

After the film, participate in a Q&A panel with Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammed Saud from Wildlife Rescue India, and Pauline Hice, Think Wild’s Director of Wildlife Rehabilitation.

This event is a 50-50 fundraiser for Think Wild and Wildlife Rescue India . All proceeds and donations will be split evenly between the two organizations.

