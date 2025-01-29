Opportunities to Learn with the High Desert Museum

(A new series from the High Desert Project explores the ethics of species restoration, including the Mazama newt | Photo by High Desert Museum)

High Desert Project

Explore the Relationship Between People and Nature in New Series

What does it mean to restore nature? What role do we, as humans, play in these efforts? How do our ideas of wildness shape the way we approach restoration?

Join us for a dynamic series of four events during Landscapes of Change: Restoration, Wildness and the Future, where you will engage in conversations around these complex questions. Through expert-led talks, field trips and hands-on activities, we’ll explore the evolving relationship between humans and the natural world.

Event #1: Nature and Its Artists — The Invention of America’s Landscape (Wednesday, February 26 at 5:30pm)

We request that participants attend all four events. There is no cost to attend.

Interested? Check out the link below! Applications are due by January 28.

Landscapes of Change:

Restoration, Wildness and the Future

A High Desert Project Series

Four events (one a week) starting February 26 through March 19

Free, but registration required. Space is limited.

Oregon Wildlife Watch

What Animals Roam Near Your Home?

From coyotes and mule deer to ground squirrels and bats, now’s your chance to learn about the wildlife in your backyard!

This workshop teaches the basics of recognizing tracks and signs, how to use trail cameras to document animals without disturbing them, and ways you can share what you find with scientists through community science projects. At the end of the workshop, participants will have the option to check out a trail camera to use at home!

Oregon Wildlife Watch

Saturday, February 8, 10am-1pm

$25, registration and prepayment are required. Space is limited.

2025 Groundwater Teacher Project

Join Us for a Two-Year Exploration of an Important Natural Resource

We are recruiting teacher pairs for a two-year project centered on Central Oregon groundwater and how human and environmental changes are affecting the supply. Laying the Groundwork: Groundwater Teacher Project will start with a five-day workshop for teachers in early August 2025.

For the two years following, teacher pairs will work on curriculum and lesson plans with Museum staff and scientists.

Click the link below to sign up. While all teachers can apply, we’re particularly seeking educators who currently teach at rural schools.

Apply by March 31, and you will be notified about selection by April 11.

Laying the Groundwork: Groundwater Teacher Project

Workshop: August 4-8, 9am-5pm

Two-year project: 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 school years

Registration is required. Space is limited. Deadline is March 31.

