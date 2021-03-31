Americana Song Academy for Youth Now Open for Registration

(Photos courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

We are pleased to announce our 2021 Americana Song Academy for Youth! Happening April 23-25, this longstanding Sisters Folk Festival (SFF) program is open to students in grades 9-12 who want to learn the basics of songwriting, performing, and overall musicianship from professional musicians and each another. With this year’s virtual format, we were able to bring some AMAZING instructors together for what will surely be a weekend filled with support and inspiration for aspiring songwriters, and it’s open to youth from around the country.

Camp Director Jenner Fox will be joined by percussionist Asha Santee, who brings her passion, art and inspiring message via her creative program, Note 2 Self. Also joining is former Sisters resident and Americana Project alumni Megan Rose Ellsworth, a lyrical storyteller and infectious performer with a just-released debut album. Rounding out the core instructor group is Natalie Akers, a pianist and educator with a history of bringing interdisciplinary and music programs to life throughout the U.S. and Japan.

Finally, joining the weekend program for a masterclass is legendary bassist Victor Wooten, a five-time Grammy winner, author and founding member of Béla Fleck and the Flecktones!

See the button below for more information, schedule and registration link. Thanks to our generous Americana Project Arts Outreach Scholarship (APAOS) contributors, this program is available as a “pay what you can” model. You decide the payment level that works for you, no questions asked! No students will be turned away for inability to pay.

My Own Two Hands 2021 theme: Holding Hope

Save the date for our 2021 My Own Two Hands art auction and fundraiser to support SFF’s education outreach and programming. The dates for this virtual auction are May 10-15, 2021. We have some incredible artwork donated by local and regional artists, and there will be other fun ways to show your support for SFF’s mission as well, including a raffle!

