(Daniela Repas | Photo courtesy of Scalehouse)

Scalehouse Voices presents Daniela Repas in a virtual Zoom event on April 8 from 6-7pm.

Reservations are required and a Zoom link will be sent in confirmation email, with a $10 suggested donation.

About Daniela Repas

The still line of a movement captures the progression of Daniela Repas’ art practice through multiplicity of mediums. With the central theme rooted in Bosnian culture and diaspora, the artist will discuss process, strategy and storytelling as modular units of her work.

Repas is a Bosnian born visual artist based in Portland, Oregon. Her work depicts storytelling through multiple mediums, from drawing and animation to installation and film.

She has shown her work nationally and internationally, participating as an artist, a curator and as one of the founding members of DripDrop collective. She is a recipient of the prestigious Dorothy Lemelson Scholarship and an alumna of the Pacific Northwest College of Art, where she earned an master of fine art in Visual Studies.

Her debut as a film director of the award-winning short film Mnemonics steered her work to the intersection of film and art. In 2019 she was a recipient of the Princess Grace Award for film and in 2020 became an IEFTA selected emerging filmmaker. Learn more about Daniela Repas.

ABOUT SCALEHOUSE VOICES

Scalehouse Voices is a series of artist talks featuring the fresh voices, perspectives and ideas of nationally and internationally acclaimed artists, designers and scholars.

scalehouse.org