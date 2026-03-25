An Evening of Music & Community Impact

OSU-Cascades and PRAx Present

Grammy-winning and Putlizer Prize finalist musicians

Join us for a powerful, Grammy-nominated collaboration featuring the award-winning wind ensemble Imani Winds and virtuoso percussionist Andy Akiho.

Imani Winds, a Grammy-winning and four-time nominated ensemble, has redefined what a wind quintet can be. Their inventive repertoire and bold, thought-provoking performances have inspired audiences around the world.

Andy Akiho, described by the Los Angeles Times as “trailblazing,” is a Pulitzer Prize finalist and seven-time Grammy-nominated composer whose percussive works push the boundaries of classical music.

Together they present Be Loud, BeLoved, BeLonging, a riveting and genre-defying work that explores mass incarceration and the transformative power of the arts.

At OSU-Cascades, we believe art connects us all. Guided by Oregon State’s land-grant mission and our community’s vision for a growing campus, we’re partnering with the OSU Patricia Valian Reser Center for the Creative Arts — known as PRAx — to bring world-class and emerging artists to the region, opening doors to cultural experiences that inspire, unite and enrich lives across Central Oregon.

To request accommodations contact the Tower Theatre at info@towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

This is a concert not to be missed.

7:30pm, Sunday, April 12

Tower Theatre in Bend

General Admission $30 | Students $5

osucascades.edu