New Central Library Opening Date Set

(Photos and graphics | courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

We are excited to open the doors to your newest Deschutes Public Library location on Monday, May 11, at 9am. Books are being added to the shelves, furniture is being set in place, and staff are learning about all aspects of the Central Library.

About the New Central Library

Some of the Central Library’s features include multiple meeting and study rooms — including a large, divisible community room on the first floor. On the second floor, a vibrant children’s discovery space encourages interactive play and learning amidst the books, while teens can read, study, and collaborate in the teen area. The third floor houses the adult collection, as well as a co-working area with plenty of space for collaboration and a MakerSpace that provides opportunities for hands-on creativity. Customers will find ample seating areas throughout the building, computers and print stations, and — a first for a library in Deschutes County — a Thump Coffee café in the lobby. Original art can also be found throughout. The Central Library is an energy-efficient, all-electric building, powered by solar cells that ensure its energy independence. It was built to achieve LEED Platinum certification.

Learn more about the Central Library and its features on our website.

Drive-thru Service at the Central Library

The drive-thru lane is located on the east side of the library at 61956 SE Santorini Street. Follow the directional signage once you enter the library property to the drive-thru lane.

Using Drive-thru to Pick-up Holds

The drive-thru window for holds pick-up will be open Monday-Saturday, 12-6pm. Holds that you want to pick up at the drive-thru window must first be reserved by selecting Central DRIVE-THRU as your pick-up location when you reserve your hold in the library’s online catalog.

Once you are notified that your hold(s) is ready at the Central DRIVE-THRU location, simply enter the drive-thru lane and approach the window. Ring the bell to let staff know you’re there, and a library staff member will assist you at the window. Please have your library card ready so we can check out your reserved items for you.

Using Drive-thru to Return Items

The Central Library book-drop for the return of books, DVDs, and magazines is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Simply drive up, hold your return(s) near the (1) on the return chute to unlock it, and return your items in the slot marked (2). Note that the drive-thru drop can only accept books, DVDs, and magazines, and returns must be made in the book drops.

Why Is It Called the Central Library?

This new building centralizes many library functions, allowing for increased collections that can move more quickly between all library locations in Deschutes County. While the building is not in the center of Bend, its location is central to the region, giving people throughout Deschutes County — to the west and east, north and south — more centralized access to the county’s largest library and its resources.

deschuteslibrary.org/stevensranch