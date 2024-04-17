An Evening with Randy & Mary Travis

Stroke Awareness Oregon is honored to present an uplifting evening with Country Music and Grammy Awards winner Randy Travis and his wife, Mary on Monday, May 13, 2024 at Westside Church in Bend. After Randy’s life-changing stroke in 2013, the couple will share their powerful story of loss, hope, faith, and resilience to raise funds for Stroke Awareness Oregon.

While this is not a Randy Travis Concert, the evening will begin with opening music from local rock band Soul Benders led by Steve Boatwright, who has toured with renowned acts like Santana, Stevie Nicks, and Chuck Berry. A special highlight of the evening will be a live auction of a Breedlove guitar autographed by the Travis’.

Unite for a Good Cause | Purchase Your Event Tickets Today!

Don’t Miss This Exclusive Opportunity

Hear From Randy and Mary Travis In Person

Reserve your seat today and be part of an evening filled with music, inspiration, and heartfelt conversation.

Proceeds benefit Stroke Awareness Oregon’s educational programs and services.

General Admission: $40

Premium Seating: $100

Location: Westside Church | 2051 NW Shevlin Park Rd., Bend, Oregon 97703

Date: Monday, May 13, 2024

Time: 7-9pm Pacific Time | Doors open at 6pm Pacific Time

Ticket Sales are tax deductible — All event proceeds benefiting Stroke Awareness Oregon 501(c)(3)

Secure Your Spot for this Once in a Lifetime Event!

strokeawarenessoregon.org