University Club of Portland Accepting Applications for the 2024-2025 Author-in-Residence

The University Club of Portland is accepting applications for its 2024-2025 Author-in-Residence. Applications will be accepted from April 1-April 30, 2024. This year-long program offers an author, living in Oregon or southern Washington, the opportunity to offer workshops and lectures, sell publications, and enjoy complimentary membership in the premier private social club of Portland.

University Club of Portland Author-in-Residence Program:

The University Club of Portland’s Author-in-Residence program was established in 2004. It began due to the success of the Club’s annual Authors’ Night which has brought local authors to speak and socialize with Members for the last twenty years. The Author-in-Residence program enriches the membership experience and allows local authors to reach out to new audiences. The resident author receives a complimentary year-long membership in the University Club as well as access to reciprocal clubs worldwide. The author’s books are displayed prominently in the University Club Library and the author is able to make copies of their work for sale at the Club. Through lectures and/or workshops the author also has access to the large and select audience of the University Club membership.

About the University Club of Portland:

Founded in 1898, the University Club of Portland is a unique and extraordinary private social club. The Club’s 550 members include professionals from the public and private sectors, business owners, authors, artists, and leaders in government and education. Members enjoy the Club through its fine dining program serving lunch and dinner as well as the many social, professional, and private events. From expertly planned wine pairing dinners, to fun and vivacious socials, to efficient, high-quality private meetings, the University Club of Portland has everything you need in a premier private city club.

DEADLINE: April 30, 2024. For more information and to apply, please visit uclubpdx.com/culture/author.

uclubpdx.com • 503-223-6237