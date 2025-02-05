An Homage to Willows

((L-R) Early one Morning; Grasses and Willows, 18×24; oils by Janet Frost)

Winter Fire, on this month’s cover [Cascade A&E Magazine], is an homage to the willows that grow along the banks of our Central Oregon rivers and lakes. I live along the Deschutes River where willows thrive. Every day these common, but ever-changing, features of the landscape catch my eye.

In hues of green to gold to red, willows march through the seasons giving cover to elk, deer, birds, and all manner of tiny creatures. They are a delight to paint, whether they are the focus of my work or an interesting background feature. For me, willows are at their best when the sun is low in the sky, and they are set aglow like campfires along the riverbank.

Of course, not all my paintings are about willows. Central Oregon’s fabulous mountains, grand rock formations, beautiful trees, and interesting structures are all tempting subject matter, and I happily paint them. But the humble willow, a convenient muse, never fails to offer me inspiration.

Janet Frost is a landscape artist who lives near Sunriver and has won both regional and national recognition for her oil paintings. She is a member of the High Desert Art League, Plein Air Painters of Oregon, American Impressionist Society, and Oil Painters of America. This month, her paintings are in exhibits at the Nancy McGrath Green Gallery in Sunriver and Premiere Properties in Bend. Visit her website to view her work online.

JanetFrost.com • djfrostarts@gmail.com