February Fun at the Museum

(Art by Euijin Gray)

February at the Museum

Find Something to Love and Learn

There’s never a bad time to explore the history, cultures and wildlife of the High Desert Museum. February is full of events and experiences you won’t want to miss.

Prohibition Party

Friday, February 7, 6-9pm

It’s time to party like it’s 1925! With live music from the Michelle Van Handel Quintet, featuring Brian Owen on trumpet, this party won’t disappoint.

21+; 20% member discount

$50, includes two drink tickets

$35, includes two non-alcoholic drink tickets

Annual Meeting & Member Appreciation Night

Thursday, February 13, 5-7:30pm

Learn about the past year at the Annual Meeting with Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. Afterward, stay to experience the family-friendly festivities of Member Appreciation Night!

Registration required for both events

Members free; member guests $5

Summer Kids Camp Lottery

Closing Monday, February 3 at 11:59pm

Don’t forget to enter your kiddos in this year’s Summer Kids Camp lottery offered to incoming first graders, second graders and third-fifth graders! The lottery closes soon! Click the link below to sign up and learn more about the camps.

highdesertmuseum.org