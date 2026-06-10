Announcing Central Oregon Symphony’s New Conductor & Music Director

(Jonathan Moore)

As the Central Oregon Symphony looks ahead to a new chapter following Maestro Michael Gesme’s extraordinary 30 years of leadership, we are excited to welcome Jonathan Moore as our next music director and conductor. Jonathan brings a deep passion for orchestral music, artistic collaboration, and community engagement, and we look forward to the energy and vision he will bring to the Symphony in the seasons ahead.

While we celebrate all that Michael has meant to this organization, we are equally excited for the future and for the continued growth and musical excellence that lies ahead under Jonathan’s leadership.

Meet Our New Conductor

French-American conductor Jonathan Moore has been appointed assistant professor of music at Central Oregon Community College, and music director of the Central Oregon Symphony and Cascade Winds. He will also serve as conductor of OperaBend. An inspiring educator and passionate advocate for music, Moore is recognized for performances marked by musical clarity, artistry, and expressive depth.

Born in Nice, France, Moore began studying piano and French horn at an early age. Raised in a family of professional artists, he was introduced to a broad range of artistic disciplines and developed a lifelong passion for music. He pursued conducting studies with Dr. Paul Phillips at Southern Methodist University, where he earned master of music degrees in instrumental conducting and French Horn performance. He also holds degrees in French Horn performance and political science from the University of Florida. Moore previously served as conductor of the SYZYGY New Music Ensemble in Dallas, Texas, and has worked as a cover conductor for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and assistant conductor for the Meadows Symphony Orchestra. His career has included playing horn in professional ensembles, conducting engagements with ensembles ranging from youth and collegiate orchestras to professional organizations, and participation in prestigious music festivals and training programs.

For more than a decade, Moore has been an active leader in Central Oregon’s musical community. As music director of the Central Oregon Youth Orchestra and High School music director at Redmond Proficiency Academy, he oversaw significant growth in student participation and artistic achievement. He has also performed with the Central Oregon Symphony (COS) and worked with both the Sunriver Music Festival and OperaBend. Jonathan lives in Bend with his wife, who plays horn in the COS, and his young son. Outside of classical music, he enjoys backcountry skiing, cycling, traveling, and playing jazz piano.

A Note from Jonathan Moore

“I am honored and excited to serve as music director and conductor of the Central Oregon Symphony, while also serving as music director of Cascade Winds, principal conductor of OperaBend, and assistant professor of Music at Central Oregon Community College. Over the past decade living here, I have developed a deep appreciation for this remarkable community and the people who make it such a special place. I am grateful to call Central Oregon home and look forward to building on the Symphony’s longstanding tradition of accessibility and community engagement.

“Michael Gesme has been an incredible champion for classical music in Central Oregon, and I am honored to continue the Central Oregon Symphony’s legacy as a valued cultural institution. As our region continues to grow, I am excited to deepen the orchestra’s connection to audiences throughout Central Oregon with inspiring programming, innovative initiatives, and a continued commitment to musical excellence. Together, we will celebrate beloved masterworks, explore music by living composers, and create inspiring musical experiences that bring our community together.”

cosymphony.com