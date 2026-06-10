HUGE NEWS!

(Molly Tuttle)

The one-and-only Molly Tuttle is making a stop in Sisters on her 2026 summer tour!

Tuttle’s innovative blend of bluegrass, Americana, pop, and rock has made her one of the most dynamic artists in modern music. She earned back-to-back GRAMMY wins for Best Bluegrass Album with her band Golden Highway, becoming the first artist in the category’s history to do so. She is also the first woman to receive the IBMA Guitar Player of the Year award, plus multiple additional IBMA and Americana Music Awards.

Don’t miss her up close and personal at Sisters Art Works on Wednesday, July 29. Tickets are on sale now, don’t wait to buy!

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