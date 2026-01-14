Announcing Comedian Nikki Glaser

(Photo courtesy of Hayden Homes Amphitheater)

Nikki Glaser

Sunday, September 13

Doors 6pm / Show 7:30pm

Online-only venue presale:

Thursday, January 8 at 10am

Presale Code: SPARKSLAKE

General onsale:

Friday, January 9 at 10am

Online or in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

For nearly two decades, Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe-nominated Nikki Glaser has electrified audiences with her shockingly honest, no-holds-barred comedy. Her scene-stealing performance on Netflix’s “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” crowned her “the best roaster on the planet” according to Indiewire. From sold-out tours to hosting the Golden Globes, she’s become one of comedy’s most fearless and influential voices. Brace yourself, she’s coming for us, and it’s about to get real.

Food Vendor Application Open

Hayden Homes Amphitheater is currently seeking local culinary concepts to help curate a destination for music lovers and foodies alike during the 2026 summer concert season!

Specifically, the venue is looking for exceptional food concepts that can handle high-volume service, consistently delivering top-notch quality. We are seeking vendors who will contribute to the vibrant and positive energy of the events while ensuring a seamless dining experience for all guests. The application period closes February 11, or earlier if the amphitheater reaches application capacity. Early application submissions are strongly encouraged for the best consideration.

