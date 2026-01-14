Winter Concerts at The Belfry

This high-energy transatlantic string band blends Irish traditional music and bluegrass with folk, Appalachian, and Italian influences. Their strings-only sound is driving and rootsy for an electrifying live show.

$30/adults · $15/youth 17 & under

with Justin Farren opening

Veteran folk festival favorite, David Wilcox brings heartfelt songs, warm vocals, and masterful guitar work that connect deeply with audiences. He’s joined by former SFF artist Justin Farren, offering enchanting, effortless songs.

$35/adults · $15/youth 17 & under

Cat Clyde is a singer-songwriter from rural Ontario, blending soulful blues with sweet, folk-tinged vocals that feel intimate and timeless. Her storytelling-driven sound draws on vintage influences while offering a fresh, distinctly her own approach.

$30/adults · $15/youth 17 & under

Weekend Passes: $245 $220/adult

Upcoming Events:

Songwriting Workshops/Playshops with Beth Wood

Ready to spark your creativity this winter? Enroll in a songwriting workshop with Beth Wood at Sisters Art Works! We’re offering two six-week workshops/playshops, starting on January 20 and 21 — one for beginners and one for seasoned writers. Registration is limited; sign up today! Must be 18 or older to participate.

Tuition: $180/person*

*Pay-what-you-can pricing is available

Persona Power:

A Creative Writing & Bookmaking Playshop

Saturday, February 7 · 1- 4pm · Sisters Art Works

Taught by Krayna Castelbaum, this workshop invites adults to step into imaginative personas, write from new voices, and create handmade books to give their characters a home. Participants are encouraged to approach the session with openness, curiosity, and a willingness to experiment. Must be 18 or older to participate.

Tuition: $85/adult*

*Pay-what-you-can pricing is available

