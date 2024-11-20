Announcing Goo Goo Dolls

(Graphic courtesy of Hayden Homes Amphitheater)

GOO GOO DOLLS have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Don’t miss the opportunity to spend an evening with these alt-rock icons and sing along to hits Black Balloon, Iris, I Like You, and Slide, to name a few!

Online Presale:

Thursday, November 21 at 10am

Presale Code: BACHELOR

General Onsale:

Friday, November 22 at 10am

Online or in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District​.

Learn More

The Ticket Mill

The Ticket Mill, your place to find the best price on Hayden Homes Amphitheater concert tickets, is at 520 SW Powerhouse, Suite 624 above J. Jill and Hello Sunshine. They are open Monday through Friday 10am to 6pm and Saturday and Sunday 11am to 6pm. The Ticket Mill is also the place to buy Old Mill District Gift Cards that friends and family can use to buy concert tickets and amphitheater merch!

Learn More

bendconcerts.com/events