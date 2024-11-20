Tickets Now Available for Hospice of Redmond’s 41st Annual Festival of Trees

The highly anticipated Festival of Trees, Central Oregon’s cherished annual fundraiser, is set to return to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds this December. This beloved event, now celebrating its 41st year, promises to captivate attendees with approximately 30 beautifully decorated trees available for auction to support hospice services in the region. Voted Redmond’s Best Nonprofit Event for 2024, the Festival of Trees will be held on December 7, 2024.

The festivities will kick off with a Family Fun Free Preview from 11am to 2pm, where families can enjoy free activities, including a visit with Santa, local live music, and opportunities to view the magnificent tree packages that will be up for auction. The evening event and live tree auction will commence at 5 p.m., featuring a delightful dinner, live entertainment, raffles, and engaging games. Tickets for the evening event are now on sale through the Hospice of Redmond website.

For over forty years, the Festival of Trees has become a cherished holiday tradition in Central Oregon. The daytime preview is free to the public, making it accessible for all community members to enjoy the festive atmosphere. The ticketed evening event allows participants to partake in a heartwarming live auction, where their contributions will directly support hospice services.

“Our aim each year is to create a truly enchanting experience at the Festival of Trees,” said Jane McGuire, executive director of Hospice of Redmond. “This year is particularly special after being honored with the title of Redmond’s Best Nonprofit Event by the Source Weekly and the many lovely people who took the time to vote. Under the leadership of Andrea Springer and Lauren Lebien, our dedicated team has poured their hearts into making it the most impactful Festival yet. We are incredibly grateful to our generous sponsors and volunteers, whose hard work brings this event to life.”

Festival of Trees is an event that truly embodies community members supporting community members,” said Lauren Lebien, Hospice of Redmond Marketing Coordinator. “When people buy a tree at our Festival of Trees, the funds may directly impact their neighbor, grocer, mailman, or parent. We couldn’t do what we do without the community’s generosity, and it truly is stunning to see Central Oregon show up for people in need year after year.”

Funds raised during the Festival of Trees will enable Hospice of Redmond to provide essential services to terminally ill individuals and their families, including bereavement counseling, the Transitions program for patients with life-limiting illnesses, Pet Peace of Mind services, and Camp Sunrise, an annual grief camp for children across Central Oregon.

For more information about the 2024 Festival of Trees, please contact Hospice of Redmond at 541-548-7483 or email festivaloftrees@hospiceofredmond.org.

To learn more about this year’s event and purchase tickets, visit the Hospice of Redmond website. Your support can make a significant difference — donations of any amount are appreciated and can be made at hospiceofredmond.org by clicking the donate button.

About Hospice of Redmond:

Hospice of Redmond is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, independent, and Medicare-certified organization founded in 1981. We have touched the lives of hundreds of individuals throughout Central Oregon by providing compassionate and quality end-of-life care, bereavement support, transition programs, and community resources.

hospiceofredmond.org