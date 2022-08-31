Announcing the 2022-2023 Central Oregon Symphony Season

(Photo | Courtesy of Central Oregon Symphony)

We are thrilled to announce our 2022-2023 season and to deliver the news that we will be returning to full-length concerts — including cookies at intermission!

After seeking input from musicians and audience members alike, we have landed on a new schedule for concert series weekends. There will be two concerts, one at 7:30pm on Saturday and the other at 2pm on Sunday. (No Sunday or Monday evening concerts.) We will continue to live stream the Sunday concert and make it available via our website. Chamber Orchestra concerts will also remain at 2pm on Sunday.

This is the time of year when we reach out to ask the community to become a member or renew their membership. Typically, we send a letter and brochure via mail — and this will be happening — but due to backorders on the paper we use, we are sending this request out via email first. We are hoping this allows you to get Central Oregon Symphony concerts on your calendar earlier rather than later.

Below is a link to our 2022-2023 season brochure. There is also a link that takes you directly to our website if you would like to become a member or renew your membership online.

We look forward to a wonderful season ahead!

