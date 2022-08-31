In The Know from Deschutes Public Library

Banned Books Week: Celebrate the Freedom to Read

Every year, libraries across the country celebrate the freedom to read with Banned Books Week. This annual event spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools, and explores the harms of censorship. This year we’re celebrating with interactive displays in every library during Banned Books Week (September 18-24). Stop by your library during that week to take your photo with one of our displays, and share why you celebrate the freedom to read. During that time you can pick up limited edition stickers, bookmarks and book bags (while supplies last). You can also hear from local librarians about banned books in Central Oregon (September 22), and can explore some of our library staff members’ favorite books that have found their way onto the challenged books list at one time or another. Keep your eye on our Instagram and Facebook pages for more ways we’re celebrating the freedom to read during Banned Books Week 2022.

Get Carded: September is Library Card Sign-Up Month

September is a great time to remind everyone that one of the most valuable cards in anyone’s wallet or pocket is a library card. Getting a library card is free and easy for Deschutes County residents of all ages, from infants to seniors. To get your own card, or to help someone get theirs, simply visit your nearest library or sign up online here. We’d love to know what your library card means to you. Share your library story with us at newsletter@deschuteslibrary.org, and visit our YouTube channel to hear why customer Alissa relies on the library for learning and entertainment for herself and her six young children.

We’re Here to Help with Back-to-School

That library card we mentioned above is an essential back-to-school supply! We can help classroom teachers and homeschool parents with things like creating book lists, doing book talks, reserving books and other items and more. We also offer powerful resources that can help students with assignments and homework as they explore the curriculum. Be sure to bookmark our Educator & Student Services page on our website for help throughout the school year.

Feeling Spicy? Know Flavor in September

Join us throughout September as we take a bite out of “Know Flavor” and explore flavor, spice and everything nice to make your taste buds sing. Learn easy, microwave-friendly vegan recipes, uncover a world of flavor hiding in your spice cabinet, and discover how spice traveled via the Silk Road to play a critical role in world history. Find programs, dates and times here.

Story Time at Home or On the Go

Story times are on a brief break as we wrap up Summer with the Library and head into school season, but they resume on September 12. In the meantime, you can do your own story time at home with curated library materials. Our Story Time to Go kits contain books and reproducible rhyme and craft sheets centered around popular story time themes such as animals, oceans, dinosaurs and more. Explore the collection here and place as many as you’d like on hold, and check out a video with librarian Julie as she talks more about the Story Time to Go collection.

Magazines on the Go

There are hundreds of popular magazines out there, but subscribing to them can get expensive. That’s where your library comes in. Your library card gives you free, unlimited access to hundreds of popular and niche magazines through Libby. You can even download magazines to your device to read while you’re offline. You’ll find everything from Cook’s Illustrated to The Economist, and Us Weekly to The New Yorker. Explore the full range of offerings here.

Resource Spotlight: Career & Employment

September is Update Your Resume Month, and we’re here to help! Explore our Careers page to access sites and guides that will help you jump start your job search. If you need more individualized help, you can Book-a-Librarian for one-on-one assistance with your resume and career research. And don’t forget about LinkedIn Learning, which offers hundreds of classes to help you hone your skills and learn new ones (access is free with your library card).

Events & Programs in September

Follow the links below to learn how to access these programs.

Family Story Time, Toddler Story Time, Preschool Story Time and Baby Story Time — In-person story times resume on September 12. Visit our online calendar for dates, locations and times. You’ll also find story times on our YouTube channel (as well as STEAM programs, scavenger hunts and more).

Page to Screen Family Movie Night — September 23 (Tower Theatre)

Redmond: Last Bus to Wisdom — September 8

Online: Muddy People: A Muslim Coming of Age — September 8

Online: The Five Wounds — September 28

Downtown Bend: All Her Little Secrets — September 30

deschuteslibrary.org