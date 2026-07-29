Annual Matsuri August 8

On August 8, Tomi Mart will be hosting the annual Matsuri (ANHPI Community Festival) along with the Fourth Annual Ramen Eating Contest.

This year’s celebration will feature nearly 30 vendors, performers and makers of Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander heritage (ANHPI). The event will take place in Tomi Mart’s back parking lot from 2-7:30pm, with the Ramen Eating Contest beginning at 6pm.

Highlights of the event include:

Live music by Dubb Central from 2-3pm

Martial arts demonstrations, cultural performances, and book reading throughout the afternoon

A vibrant lineup of local food, artisans, and community vendors (including Yokocho Izakaya and Oh My Goodness Bakery)

A DJ, henna art, and hair tinsel available throughout the event

tomimartbend.com