Annual Quilt Show in Sunriver

(Photo courtesy of Mountain Meadow Quilters)

Mark your calendars for the 38th Sunriver Quilt Show, where over 100 brightly colored quilts go on display in The Village at Sunriver. Hosted by Mountain Meadow Quilters, this popular Central Oregon event features exceptional quilts, community exhibits and a celebration of quilting artistry. Some of these quilts, along with items from additional booths and sellers, will be available for purchase.

Along with some of the display quilts being for sale, there will be a Mercantile of handcrafted items made by MMQ members, including potholders, tote bags, table runners, and small quilts. The Thrifty Quilter will also be selling gently used quilting supplies, books, magazines, kits, and fabric.

The sale of these items supports our community quilts program and educational opportunities for MMQ members. It is never too early to do your holiday shopping!

Event History

The Sunriver Quilt Show and Sale is proudly presented by the members of the Mountain Meadow Quilters. MMQ consists of approximately 80 quilters who meet twice a month to share their love of quilts and quilting. The quilts displayed in the show are made by members of MMQ and cover a wide spectrum in color and style, from traditional to modern quilting.

You don’t want to miss it!

38th Annual Sunriver Quilt Show and Sale

Saturday, August 1, 2026

9am-4pm

Located at The Village at Sunriver

Admission Free

mountainmeadowquilters.org/sunriver-quilt-show