(Photo courtesy of Prairie City Fiber Fest)

The Prairie City Fiber Fest is looking for fiber vendors, workshop students, and shoppers to descend upon this small eastern Oregon town over the July 26-27 weekend.

Since 2019 this event has welcomed an amazing variety of fiber vendors from all over the northwest and beyond to share their wares at several indoor and outdoor locations in downtown Prairie City.

Shoppers can find everything from raw fleece and roving, to colorful plied yarns, to finished handcrafted items. Shopping hours are Saturday 9am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

Those looking to learn a new craft have 18 workshops to choose from this year, including ice dyeing, pine needle and wicker-style basketry, needle and wet felting gnomes, sheep, berets, and totes, punch needle rug hooking, spinning with turkish and drop spindles, repairing your knitting, building and using blending boards, dropping down the angora rabbit hole, and more! Workshops start Friday, July 25 and go through Sunday, July 27.

Visit our website at prairiecityfiberfest.com to register for workshops or to sign up as a vendor, or email us at pcff2019@gmail.com for more information.

The Prairie City Fiber Fest (PCFF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide education on the use of natural fibers from around the world, through conducting the annual Prairie City Fiber Fest.

Proceeds from the event benefit Grant County 4-H and FFA groups.

