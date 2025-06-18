(Photo courtesy of IN A LANDSCAPE)

This week, Hunter and the touring team will kick off the next stretch of the 2025 tour with a return to two beloved Oregon locations: Wine Down Ranch and the Alvord Desert. From there, our journey will continue across the west where we’ll share music in five outdoor locations across Idaho, Wyoming and Montana, including four brand new concert sites!

Join us for music under the wide-open skies, with performances at locations such as Story Mill Park in Bozeman, Montana, (in partnership with the Trust for Public Land), Schweitzer Mountain Resort in Sandpoint, Idaho and more! We’ll also return to Woodbury Preserve in Jackson, Wyoming, sponsored by the Trust for Public Land and hosted for four seasons by the Woodbury and Ewing families.

Read on for details about each of these upcoming shows or explore the full tour and purchase tickets at this link.

Stay tuned! After this northern adventure, we’ll return to Oregon and Washington with concerts throughout July, August and September.

Upcoming Concerts:

Wine Down Ranch

Prineville, Oregon

June 19

An intimate gathering on a family-owned ranch, surrounded by forests and dramatic rocky vistas.

Hosted by Roy & Mary Beyer. Housing sponsored by Stahancyk House.

Alvord Desert

Princeton, Oregon

June 21

A high desert adventure near Steens Mountain, with the piano overlooking the hot springs and sweeping horizon. One of our most remote and unforgettable settings.

Hosted by Alvord Hot Springs and Paul & Toni Davis.

Woodbury Preserve

Jackson, Wyoming

June 25

Enjoy an evening of music in the peaceful hills of Woodbury Preserve, where willows and aspens frame views of the Teton Range.

Sponsored by Trust for Public Land. Hosted by the Woodbury & Ewing families.

New Location!

Story Mill Park

Bozeman, Montana

June 27

A 60-acre community space along the East Gallatin River, created with Trust for Public Land to preserve nature and provide trails, play areas, a garden, and an award-winning sanctuary.

Sponsored by Trust for Public Land. Hosted by Bozeman Parks & Recreation.

New Location!

Schweitzer Mountain

Sandpoint, Idaho

July 1

Soak in expansive mountain views and fresh alpine air, where chairlift rides up to the concert site offer views into Canada and across Lake Pend Oreille.

Hosted by Schweitzer Mountain Resort.

