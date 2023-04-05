(Graphic courtesy of COCC)

April is National Poetry Month!

Take a poem (or three or four) from inspiration to completion. Learn techniques that will help generate ideas, begin the writing process, and shape it into what you want. This two-part workshop includes a mid-week one-on-one revision consultation with Irene, as well as a celebratory reading of students’ work during the final session.

Sunday, April 23 and 30

10:30am-12pm

Online Zoom; $59

Instructor: Irene Cooper

If a roller coaster went straight and level, it would be a quick train ride. In this workshop, join local writing instructor Mike Cooper and look at how to draw your reader in at the beginning, sustain their interest through the middle, and leave them thinking at the end, even after the story is over. Open to writers of all levels and all genres.

Thursday, April 20

5:30-7:30pm

COCC Chandler Lab 301; $39

Instructor: Michael Cooper

“Plot is physical; story is emotional.” In this workshop, join local writing instructor Mike Cooper to explore the importance of emotion in creative writing. Develop the skills to bring emotion into your work, and help readers connect to your writing more fully. Open to writers of all levels and all genres.

Tuesday, May 16

5:30-7:30pm

COCC Chandler Lab 301; $39

Instructor: Michael Cooper

COCC Poetry Month Events

Featuring State Poet Laureate, Writing Workshops and a Poetry Slam

Award-winning Oregon Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani is helping Central Oregon Community College (COCC) commemorate its National Poetry Month celebration, which this year bridges April and May and includes workshops, a poetry slam, and a spoken-word performance by Mojgani.

Events are free and open to the public and span from April 17 to May 10. Visit barber.cocc.edu/poetry for complete details and registration.

A series of poetry-writing workshops led by COCC faculty and students will take place on several dates and at several college locations, including online.

A COCC poetry month tradition, the poetry slam is from 5-7pm on Friday, May 5, in the Hitchcock Auditorium in Pioneer Hall on the Bend campus. Performers must register in advance at barber.cocc.edu/poetry. Poetry slam prize donors include the COCC Bookstore, Dudley’s Bookstore and Roundabout Books.

