Deadline for 2023 Waterston Desert Writing Prize

(Photo by Jon Nelson)

The deadline to submit your work for the 2023 Waterston Desert Writing Prize is Monday, May 1 at 11:59pm.

The Prize winner will receive a $3,000 cash award, a residency at PLAYA at Summer Lake and a reading and reception at the Museum!

2023 Waterston Prize

The Waterston Desert Writing Prize honors creative nonfiction that illustrates artistic excellence, sensitivity to place and desert literacy, with the desert as both subject and setting. The Prize recognizes the vital role deserts play worldwide in the ecosystem and the human narrative.

PLAYA at Summer Lake is an arts and sciences residency campus located in Summer Lake, Oregon that sits on the edge of the Great Basin in Southern Oregon. The tranquil natural setting is a hidden gem for artists to focus on their work.

Mark your calendar for Thursday, September 14, and join us for the Waterston Desert Writing Prize Award Ceremony!

We’ll be joined by this year’s guest judge, Washington State Poet Laureate Rena Priest (Lummi), the first Indigenous poet laureate of the state of Washington. Her literary debut, Patriarchy Blues, received the American Book Award.

This year’s keynote speaker is author and biologist Dr. Thor Hanson. His books include Buzz, The Triumph of Seeds and Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid.

Waterston Desert Writing Prize Award Ceremony

Thursday, September 14

5:30-8:45pm

$10, members receive 20% discount

RSVP for Award Ceremony

highdesertmuseum.org