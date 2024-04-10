April/May Artist Feature at Makin’ It Local, Sisters

(Mirror Pond by Green Bird Press)

Makin’ It Local announces the exhibition of letterpress prints by Greenbird Press and Quail Lane Press. The two Oregon-based artist studios capture the beauty of Oregon through fine art prints inspired by nature, local area geographical maps, and artistic interpretation of the high desert. An Open House at Makin’ It Local at 281 W Cascade Avenue in Downtown Sisters will coincide with The Sisters Arts Association Fourth Friday Art Walk on Friday, April 26, 2024, from 4-7pm.

Letterpress is a relief printing technique in which the raised surface from a printing plate or handset type is inked and pressed into paper. The pressure from the press, combined with a thick paper stock, creates a deep impression in the paper, giving each piece a tactile quality unique to letterpress.

Green Bird Press:

Green Bird Press is a small letterpress printing and bookbinding studio owned and operated by Susan Porteous in Bend. She takes a modern, minimalist approach to design. Letterpress products, from prints to greeting cards, are hand-printed in small batches on two vintage presses: a Vandercook SP-15 and a Kelsey Excelsior X. You can view and purchase the work of Greenbird Press at Makin’ It Local in downtown Sisters.

Quail Lane Press:

Quail Lane Press is a letterpress studio specializing in landscape art. They create original maps and multicolor landscape prints and cards. Behind Quail Lane is husband and wife Michelle and Chip Snyder. It began with a baby press and evolved into three sizeable vintage letterpress machines. The machines are old and cantankerous, so it takes significant time and attention to detail to ensure each print retains the same impression, registration, and inking as the last. Michelle states, “It can be laborious (there are good and bad print days!)… but creating a perfect print is a wonderful feeling. The printer’s high.” You can view and purchase letterpress prints and cards at Makin’ It Local in downtown Sisters.

About Makin’ It Local:

We are Makin’ It Local and Celebrating Oregon. Art, photography, fine crafts, jewelry, ceramics, gifts and more. Featuring artwork by Megan Marie Myers, Lindsay Gilmore, Rachel Dantona ( Hikerbooty ), James Parsons (Extreme Oregon), Pete Alport, Christian Murillo, Letter Press by Quail Lane Press and Green Bird Press, Julie Hamilton, Sheila Dunn, Susan Luckey Higdon, and many more! Stop by today – Seriously Great Art. Makin’ It Local is located at 281 W Cascade Avenue in downtown Sisters and is open spring hours, Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5:30pm, and Sunday, 10am to 3pm. For more information:

Open House: Fine Art Prints by Green Bird Press and Quail Lane Press, two Oregon-based letterpress printers, highlight Makin’ It Local’s Open House held during Sisters Fourth Friday Art Walk, Friday, April 26 from 4-7pm.

Monthly Art Feature: Deep Impressions / Perfect Print / Wonderful Feeling — Letterpress prints from Green Bird Press and Quail Lane Press. The exhibition will run April 26-May 23.

makinitlocal.com • @makinitlocal • @greenbirdpress • @quaillanepress • 541-904-4722 • hello@makinitlocal.com