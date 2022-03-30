Are You Ready for a Summer Adventure with BEAT?

(Photo | Courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

BEAT Children’s Theatre is very excited to announce its Summer 2022 play…. (drum roll)… Stefanie Hero, by Mark Medoff!! Those who have known BEAT since the early days will recognize this hysterical play from our 2011 season. For all our current actors, however, this will be a new adventure!

Imagine: You are a princess. Your father has left the kingdom to go off and be a hero. Your mother is more concerned with getting her nails done than running the kingdom, or the family. You have THREE annoying younger siblings who are always causing trouble… and YOU find yourself in charge of everything. This is the plight of Stefanie. On top of it all, she is being pursued by the most obnoxious evil sorcerer who has put spells on all the remaining members of the family, and now she must go face a giant dragon in order to set things right. A story that bring the adventure of The Princess Bride together with goofy characters reminiscent of Shrek and the saucy humor of Monty Python”… this laugh-out-loud play reminds us that even in the craziest world we can still be our own hero.

Registration, audition and rehearsal/performance schedule are below. Let’s make some crazy laughter this summer!

Open to actors ages 9-19

Tuition — $345 per student

Director — Bree Beal

Rehearsal and Performance Schedule

Get to Know Stefanie Hero Night! — Tuesday, April 26 — 5-7pm (possible second night on Wednesday the 27h if needed)

Registration — Monday, May 9 at 9am — Thursday, May 19 at 5pm

Lottery (if necessary) – Thursday, May 19

Audition Workshop — Sunday, May 29, 11am-1pm

Auditions — Sunday, June 5, 11am-2pm

Read Thru — Saturday, June 11, 11am-1pm

Music Rehearsal – Sunday, June 12, 1pm-3pm

No Rehearsal last week of school, or first week of break

Rehearsals — (not all actors will be required for all rehearsals, but please be prepared to attend all dates listed)

June 27 — 5-7pm

June 28 — 5-7pm

June 30 — 5-7:30pm

July 6 — 5-7pm

July 7 — 5-7pm

July 11 — 5-7:30pm

July 12 — 5-7pm

July 13 — 5-7pm

July 14 — 5-7pm

July 19 — 5-7:30pm

July 20 — 5-7:30pm

July 21 — 5-7:30pm

July 25 — 5-8pm — Full Run

July 26 — 5-8pm — Full Run

July 28 — 5-8pm — Full Run

Tech Week —

August Monday-Wednesday, 1-3 — 4-9pm

Performances —

Friday, August 5 — 7-9pm

Saturday, August 6 — 2-4pm; 7-9pm

Sunday, August 7 — 2-4pm

Friday, August 12 — 7-9pm

Saturday, August 13 — 2-4pm; 7-9pm

Sunday, August 14 – 2-4pm

Registration Coming Soon

beatchildrenstheatre.org