(Photography by Rob Tewes, Photic Zone Photography)

A Curated Exhibition of Photography from Land, Sea & Sky

Toriizaka Art is excited to announce Around the World with Robert Tewes, a stunning new photography exhibition showcasing the work of retired healthcare professional and lifelong nature enthusiast Robert Tewes. This collection features powerful imagery captured across Central Oregon, the Pacific Northwest, Belize, the Galápagos, Kenya, Japan, Hawaii and Peru.

Robert Tewes’ photographic journey began in 1978 after graduating with a degree in marine biology. With an early passion for underwater photography, his first camera — a Nikon Calypso III UW —

sparked a lifelong connection to the ocean and the art of image-making. His upgraded Nikonos V required a deep understanding of manual camera settings, shaping his skills through precision and patience.

Now retired, Tewes has returned to this passion with renewed focus and purpose. His work captures wildlife, landscapes, and the delicate interplay of light and environment — especially inspired by the ocean’s “Photic Zone,” the layer of water where sunlight penetrates. This concept has become central to both his art and the name of his photography platform.

“The Photic Zone is more than a scientific term — it’s a symbol of how light brings life, both in the ocean and through the lens,” Tewes explains. “For me, retirement means chasing the perfect moment, whether it’s solo camping for a meteor shower or capturing birds in flight at sunrise.”

From vivid marine life to breathtaking terrestrial vistas, Tewes’ photographs reflect a deep reverence for the natural world. His collaboration with his daughter Emily — also an environmentalist and photographer—has brought even more heart to his creative process.

Join us as we celebrate Robert Tewes’ lifetime of adventure, curiosity and creative vision.

Exhibition Location: Toriizaka Art, 222 West Hood Ave., Sisters

Dates: November 18-December 20

Opening Reception: November 28, 4-7pm (Sisters 4th Friday)

Admission: Free

toriizakaart.com