Holiday Fundraiser on Small Business Saturday

Join us on Small Business Saturday for a holiday fundraising event at Scalehouse. Get in the holiday spirit and learn more about our current printmaking exhibition by making gift tags with artist Andrew Lorish. Get your photo taken by local photographer Nancy Floyd when you make a donation. Sip on coffee and enjoy treats from Back Porch, and donate to win raffle items, perfect for gifting.

Central Oregon Gives: Help us meet our fundraising goal!

We are participating in Central Oregon Gives!

Central Oregon Gives is not just an annual giving program; it’s a movement that empowers our community to come together and make a real difference. Powered by your favorite free, weekly newspaper, The Source, Central Oregon Gives has consistently raised thousands of dollars each year for local nonprofits.

Help continue our mission of bringing Contemporary Art to Central Oregon by supporting Scalehouse. Your support keeps our community vibrant, our local artists thriving, and contemporary art accessible to everyone in Central Oregon.

Your contribution helps make art a part of daily life, inspiring connection, imagination, and a sense of belonging for all who visit.

Gallery Exhibition: Studio 6000

Disparate, Desperate & Determined

Disparate, Desperate & Determined showcases a dynamic range of contemporary printmaking by members of Studio 6000. Through techniques such as collograph, monotype, woodcut, photogravure, pochoir, collage, book arts, and etching, the exhibition explores both the individuality and shared spirit of collaboration that define the studio. The works reflect experimentation, persistence, and the creative determination that continues to shape Studio 6000’s evolving practice.

Featured Artists: Paul Alan Bennett, Janet Brockway, Beale Jones, Barbara Kennedy, Shana Laurson, Andrew Lorish, Adrienne Phillips, Carolyn Platt, Jane Quale, and Judy Wilson.

Annex Exhibition: Public (Art)Works

The exhibition features art from the selected works for three-site structures, awarded to two artists, both from Bend, OR: Ben Hull and Eli Hogan.

Ben Hull’s design, titled Patterns in Place, is drawn from the rugged beauty of Central Oregon’s high desert and the ever-shifting character of seasonal change. Patterns within the screen interpret the shifting textures of our four seasons that serve as an exterior screening for the Central Utility Plant Enclosure on the campus.

Eli Hogan’s designs for the bike shelter and trash enclosure titled The Soul of the High Desert features highly detailed close-ups of our regional wildlife. On the trash enclosure is the endangered sage grouse capturing speckled feathers, native vegetation, and mountains. The bike shelter will feature insects, birds, fish, and wildlife from our region. Eli is a recent graduate of Mountain View High School and began classes at University of Oregon this fall.

