Art, Community, Connection

(Photo courtesy of Tumalo Art Co.)

On May 16, from 9-3pm, The Best Fine Art Sale Ever returns this year to Grace First Lutheran Church, on the edge of NW Crossing. Lines form quickly at the door, as the art-loving community eagerly awaits their first look at Tumalo Art Co.’s most anticipated event. Fourteen artists – current and past members of the collective – present this one‑day‑only artist studio sale. They bring some of their most loved studio pieces – some marked down up to 50%. Work that’s been waiting to be found. Glass, ceramics and jewelry, paintings and original hand‑pulled prints, landscapes and abstracts, from small works to larger pieces.

The Best Fine Art Sale Ever is held only every other year, often in a new location, adding to the sense of adventure. It’s all about timing: being in the right place at the right time with one-day-only opportunities. Artwork offered at this artist studio sale often finds its people quickly.

Meet the artists, explore the wide range of work, share conversations, and experience the creative pulse of Bend in a lively, welcoming space where art and community meet.

“The best part of this artist studio sale is meeting art lovers who are so excited to take home the art they fall in love with,” says Susan Luckey Higdon, Tumalo Art Co. Gallery manager.

Let the art find its way home.

tumaloartco.com/mark-your-calendar