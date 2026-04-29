Art Adventure Gallery Marks 40 Years with All Jefferson County Exhibit

((Top row left) Art Adventure Gallery first opened in 1986 in what used to be a restaurant called the Townhouse. The idea started when Marjean Whitehouse was surprised at the interest shown for an art exhibit at the Chamber of Commerce, and decided the city needed a gallery. (Top row right and bottom row left) September 26, 1996, the new awning and track lighting were installed, resulting in the Gallery winning the Beautification Award from the City (Bottom row middle) In 2005, an Urban Renewal Grant, which we paid on for years until a balloon payment of $12,000 was generously paid by the Bean Foundation, allowed for a major remodel, both inside and out. Windows were enlarged, tile added and new carpeting was installed. (Bottom row right) Art Adventure Gallery today | Photos courtesy of Art Adventure Gallery)

Art Adventure Gallery is nearing its 40th anniversary, marking the occasion with its All Jefferson County exhibit — showing May-June — which will be a celebration of its long history supporting the arts. There will be an opening reception on May 7 from 4:30-7pm.

A little history…

Art Adventure gallery was established in 1986 by a handful of people in a vacant building that had formerly housed a restaurant. As their vision for the community broadened, a new corporation was formed as Jefferson County Arts Association, and in 2001 501c-3 nonprofit status was achieved.

This enabled the organization to survive on gallery sales, memberships and grants secured in furtherance of their mission. That mission is to celebrate the arts, provide a venue for exchange of ideas and self-expression and the opportunity to see the richness found in our cultural diversity, which is primarily Hispanic, Caucasian and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The goal is to educate in the mechanics of making art and to be its staunch advocate in all its many forms.

Surviving for four decades despite aging and dying volunteers, a rising economy, loss of art in schools and COVID says a lot about the power of art to help communities connect, heal and grow. We have collaborated with the library and schools, continued to host traveling exhibitions like Oregon State Art About Agriculture and Oregon Watercolor Society, and received many awards, including the Governor’s Volunteer Award in 2007, the Beautification Award from the City of Madras and the “Arty” award from Central Oregon Arts Association. The biggest award is the support from our community and artists, who have allowed this gallery to survive.

artadventuregallery.com