Art in the High Desert 2021 & Beyond: A Letter From the Board

Artists, Partners, Volunteers & Friends:



It’s that time of year when Art in the High Desert would normally announce the opening of juried artist applications for the coming year. But things are anything but normal this year.



As the AHD Board looked forward to AHD 2021, we realized there were many unknowns: the state of COVID and the use, efficacy and acceptance of vaccinations; the economy; where our Board members — the working team — are in their lives; our partnerships and volunteers within the community who have been the backbone of AHD; and, finally AHD’s finances as a 501 (c) (3) Public Benefit Corporation.



Given the significant uncertainties and financial challenges, the Board has made the difficult decision to not have the show in 2021.



What about beyond 2021?

For numerous reasons, the Board members, who have successfully led AHD for 12 years to national status, will no longer be available to do the hard and necessary work to plan and execute the 2022 show, and beyond. Bottomline: AHD needs a new team to do that.



The Board is looking for a new director who would need to develop a new team (with the past Board’s help). This director will have specific skills that fit into the AHD model: a person who has extensive background as a show artist and/or background in producing top-level juried arts and crafts shows. Our goal is for AHD to continue to be a focused visual fine arts and crafts show & sale: not a street carnival with music, beer and wine gardens, imports and bouncy booths.



The new team will need to renew, re-establish and create new partnerships, and address financing for a paid director position. With the help of a reliable working Board, Carla and Dave Fox have guided AHD, mostly unpaid, as a gift to artists and the Central Oregon community for 12 years. We are hoping to find just the right person or group to pass on AHD. Perhaps a local nonprofit? Suggestions are welcome.



The possible demise of Art in the High Desert as a show is met with great sadness by the Board…no doubt this will be mirrored by the local community as this has become a much-anticipated and well-attended event with great art being purchased. We also know many artists will be disappointed to lose a show, especially here on the West Coast where great arts shows are few and far between.



Our hope is that from out of the misery and destruction of COVID, a new and even better AHD will be born. It will be up to the local community and artists to find a solution, with help from the AHD Board.

Please direct thoughts, questions and suggestions to AHD’s email: info@artinthehighdesert.com.

With appreciation, the AHD Board:

Carla, Dave, Carol, Shari and Darryl

