Old Mill District & Rotary Club Tree of Joy Goes Online

We’re proud to again partner with The Rotary Club of Greater Bend and the Tree of Joy. While there’s no physical Tree of Joy this year, you can still purchase presents for kids in need. Specific details here. Unwrapped gifts are due back to The Salvation Army in Bend at 515 NE Dekalb near Bend High School by December 16. The Salvation Army is receiving gifts Monday through Friday, from 9am-4pm. For more details, please click here: oldmilldistrict.com/blog/article/tree-of-joy-2020.

Menorah Lighting, December 10

Join Rabbi Yitzchok Feldman and the Chabad of Central Oregon on Thursday, December 10, for the tenth annual Menorah Lighting in the Old Mill District.

This year’s festivities, like many others, will be a bit different due to COVID-19. The lighting ceremony will be held in the westside parking lot across the Deschutes River from the shops in the Old Mill District, near the Hampton Inn. Spectators will be able to view the menorah from their cars at a safe social distance. Learn more here: oldmilldistrict.com/blog/holiday-2020/2020-menorah-lighting

Outdoor Dining in the Old Mill District

Greg’s Grill, Pastini, Red Robin, Va Piano Vineyards, Flatbread and Naked Winery are all offering outdoor dining options in the Old Mill District following the state’s latest health and safety guidelines. Fire pits, heat lamps, strong drinks — they’re all part of a memorable outdoor dining experience this winter! Please click here for restaurant details: oldmilldistrict.com/bend-oregon-restaurants.

Santa in the OMD and his North Pole Mailboxes

Come see Santa in person this holiday season when he picks up letters from special North Pole mailboxes in the Old Mill District! Now through December 19, two special North Pole Express mailboxes will be in Bend’s Old Mill District — one near Ben & Jerry’s and the other by Jimmy John’s — for children to drop off their letters to Santa. All letters with a return address will get a response from the North Pole! Santa will come pick up the letters the next two Fridays and Saturdays at 1pm, December 11-12, and December 18-19. With a little help from his friends in Bend, Santa will be able to wave and interact with everyone in the Old Mill District while he collects his holiday letters, but in a way that respects the current health and safety guidelines. The public is encouraged to come down and cheer on Santa as he collects his mail. We do ask that spectators wear masks and maintain proper distance between one another and Santa and his special helpers. For more details, please click here: oldmilldistrict.com/holiday-happenings.

Gift Wrapping and Shipping Available at the Ticket Mill

Get any gift purchased in the Old Mill District gift wrapped and/or shipped at the Ticket Mill this holiday season. Gift wrapping is available Friday through Sunday, December 11-20, and the entire week before Christmas, December 21-24, 11am-6pm. It’s just $5 a package and all proceeds go to MountainStar Family Relief Nursery. Ship through the Ticket Mill and your gift wrapping is free. Shipping is available every day at the Ticket Mill through Christmas. Specific details here.

