Art in the High Desert Finds a Permanent Home!

(Photo courtesy of Art in the High Desert)

We are thrilled to announce that Art in the High Desert has found its permanent home at Riverbend Park! Thanks to the support of Bend Parks and Recreation, our highly regarded juried fine art and craft show will return every year to this stunning riverside setting, right in the heart of Bend, Oregon. Riverbend Park offers a breathtaking natural backdrop for experiencing art, with ample public parking, on-site restrooms, and picnic areas — all within walking distance of the Old Mill District’s top-tier dining and shopping.

A Show Devoted to Fine Art

At Art in the High Desert, art comes first. As a premiere Pacific Northwest art event, we are dedicated to providing a venue for our juried artists to showcase and sell exceptional original works — from paintings and sculpture to jewelry, ceramics, photography and more. Every piece is handmade by the artist, from concept to completion, ensuring a collection of truly distinctive and high-quality work. Join us for an unforgettable weekend celebrating fine art, master craftsmanship, and the artists who make it all possible.

2025 Show Details:

Riverbend Park, Bend, OR (across from the Old Mill District)

Friday, August 22: 5-8pm

Saturday, August 23: 10am-6pm

Sunday, August 24: 10am-4pm

Ran by Artists, for Artists

Founded in 2008 by artists Dave and Carla Fox, Art in the High Desert has always been artist-run and artist-focused. While Dave and Carla now hold emeritus status, their vision and dedication continue to inspire the show’s mission of excellence in fine art. As a highly juried show, each year a new panel of five jurors uses a blind jury process to carefully select a group of approximately 150 of the best fine artists and craftspeople from across the USA and Canada. This ensures an ever-evolving, dynamic selection of art that is as exciting for returning visitors as it is for first-time attendees.

Unlike many other festivals, we keep the focus where it belongs — on the art. That means no loud music, no commercial booths, no souvenirs — just a carefully curated experience celebrating fine visual arts and crafts.

Join Our Spectacular Volunteer Team!

Volunteers play a crucial role in the success of the show, and it also offers a unique, behind-the-scenes perspective of the event and a chance to be part of the thriving arts community. Art in the High Desert simply wouldn’t be possible without our incredible volunteers.

If you’d like to get involved, please reach out to volunteers@artinthehighdesert.com. We’d love to have you!

artinthehighdesert.com • info@artinthehighdesert.com