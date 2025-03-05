March First Friday Gallery Events & New Exhibit Openings

DOWNTOWN BEND // OLD MILL DISTRICT

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing through March.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/library

Artist-activist Betty LaDuke joins COCC’s Season of Nonviolence.

Turtles with a “tale” are a captivating part of Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) 17th annual Season of Nonviolence, held through early April.

Oregon-based LaDuke, who has spent more than 60 years traveling the world as an artist and activist — advocating for sustainability and social justice — will speak about how the turtles that comprise her exhibition are symbolic storytellers for current events, each one telling a story and inviting conversation rather than offering answers. LaDuke taught art for more than 30 years at Southern Oregon University, retiring as a professor emeritus.

The full 2025 Season of Nonviolence schedule, presented by COCC’s office of equity and well-being and the COCC Foundation’s Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series, can be found at cocc.edu/snv. COCC’s Season of Nonviolence is inspired by the work of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and others, honoring their vision for an empowered, nonviolent world. For more information, contact Charlotte Gilbride, coordinator of the Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series, at 541-383-7257 or cgilbride@cocc.edu.

COCC Health Careers Center ~ First Floor Gallery

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/directory/buildings/hcc.aspx

An art exhibition of abstract oil canvases by California artist Gwen Lowery, titled Impulses, will be on display in Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Bend campus’s Health Careers Center’s first floor gallery March 24 to May 28. The building is open Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm.

Having worked in the machine-embroidery art medium for over 20 years, creating large-scale 2- and 3-dimensional pieces, Lowery shifted her focus midway through the COVID-19 pandemic, when the gradual, methodical speed of stitching became frustratingly slow. While her inspiration remains unchanged — the natural world combined with her internalization of the state of the world — she now works more spontaneously in the abstract.

“I am influenced by the news of the day and by the colors and forms in the rural slice of the Northern California coast where I live,” said the artist, whose formal training came from City & Guilds of London Institute. “My art comes to life in curvilinear forms and active lines, with texture created through applying, then removing, paint — showing all their interactions, or lack thereof.”

For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

The Grove

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr.

The Grove presents nature inspired paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member, Scott Dyer. Be it through oil, acrylic, watercolor or pencil sketch, Scott has always been drawn to the idea of capturing a moment on canvas, capturing the beauty, poetry and emotion of that moment. “Each painting I create is sort of a practice piece to move me closer to that feeling of perfectly capturing all those elements…. which of course as an artist you never stop seeking. The trick is of course to enjoy the journey and never the destination.” Come get inspired and grab a bite at The Grove! Showing through March.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

An original exhibition now open, Patterns at Play: Fractals in Nature, showcases how repetition and patterns intertwine in the natural world. The exhibit allows visitors to build their own patterns while an animation creates new fractals right before their eyes. Fractals are never-ending patterns that repeat the same shape at bigger and smaller scales. Fractals in nature appear to humans as messy, even chaotic. Trees grow by branching in every direction; seashells swirl around and around. Mathematicians, artists and naturalists have noticed these patterns for centuries. Patterns at Play: Fractals in Nature will be on view through October 5.

Continuing through September 7, Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland, examines Indigenous representation and identity during a period of regional transformation. Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland will feature 39 photographs recovered from Matsura’s archive paired with period-specific cultural items from the Indigenous Plateau, a High Desert region that encompasses the Columbia River and its tributaries. Exploring Indigenous representation through detailed photography as well as objects, the exhibition spotlights some of Matsura’s most culturally significant work against a backdrop of regional transformation in the early 20th century.

Continuing through April 6, Neighbors: Wildlife Paintings by Hilary Baker shares imagery of wildlife native to the High Desert — gray fox, black bear, pronghorn antelope and others. They stand in the foreground with urban encroachment in the background—the fox on railroad tracks, the black bear in front of a 7-Eleven and the pronghorn antelope against the housing developments that now impede their movement across the landscape.

And continuing through June 15, Blood, Sweat & Flannel explores what flannel represents. This unique experience invites visitors to explore the stories behind flannel — a fabric that goes beyond clothing to reflect the history of work and culture in the High Desert region.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Healing Water continues showing at the St. Charles Gallery through September 2025.

Thomas Albright, art critic of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “David Kreitzer is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.”

A full time artist since he received his masters degree in painting at San Jose State University in 1967, David grew up the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his calling, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. His works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, the corporate headquarters of Revlon Olga, Barnes-Hind, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill and the San Diego, Sheldon, Minnesota, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Museums. Private collectors include Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr, and Donald Simon.

Kreitzer Gallery and Studio open every week Friday-Sunday, 1-5pm and by appointment.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is excited to be showcasing Dana Harmon for the month of March. It is truly a dream-come-true for Dana to follow her heart’s desire to manifest in bright and vivid colors and textured aspen forests that speak to what attracts your soul. She loves to paint as therapy when her heart is heavy and needs an outlet to uplift herself or to just pour whatever she’s feeling onto to the canvas so I am creating my own story. These thickly textured, forests, fields, oceans, whatever they may be…may they become a piece that brings you joy as well. The show goes through the month of March and can be viewed during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 11am-4pm, and Sunday 11am to 4pm.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St., Ste. 100

541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

We invite you to join us at Mockingbird Gallery, on March 7, 2025 from 5-8pm, in welcoming three phenomenal artists for the celebration of The Journey Home. Richard Boyer, Angela Mia and Romona Youngquist will all be in attendance for the opening and excited to exhibit some of their newest pieces. Utah based painter, Richard Boyer, is inspired by the great American city and will set out on foot with camera and paint box to explore and capture the beauty of each unique ‘urbanscape’. Sculptor, Angela Mia, is recognized for exalting the human spirit through expressive faces and natural body movements in her bronze sculptures gaining her greatest inspiration from the ever-changing individuality of children. Romona Youngquist immerses herself in the designs and colors of nature and uses muted tones and blurred contours to invite the onlooker to step into her world of atmosphere and mystery. This show will run through the month of March.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

Karen Maier, one of Bend’s excellent freelance photographers, is exhibiting her recent photographs at the Oxford Hotel during the month of March. Many of her professional images were captured in the Northern Cascades, Washington State, and locally in this beautiful High Desert area. Karen enjoys hiking and traveling to special places where she can pursue both landscape and macro photography. Come by Karen’s Oxford Hotel lobby exhibit on Bend’s Frist Friday or at any time during the month of March.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

Premiere Properties continues to host the two-month group show displaying the works of High Desert Art League members. The show will include a diverse selection of oil, acrylic, pastel, encaustic and watercolor paintings as well as prints and photographs. The show can be viewed through March, Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm. For more information on the High Desert Art League and its members, visit highdesertartleague.com.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In March, Red Chair Gallery showcases landscape photography by Mike Putnam and encaustic paintings by Janice Rhodes. The pedestals are filled with pottery by Helen Bommarito and ce-ramic sculptures by Mary Moore. Also on special display is Anne von Heideken’s jewelry. Locat-ed at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

Retirement Sale! Sale dates: March 11-29, Tuesday-Saturday 10am-3pm, closed March 7-March 10 to prepare for sale.

Items for sale include, wall mounted glass cutter, drymount press, moulding chopper, etching press, framing tools, art supplies, mat and foam boards, glass, frames, moulding, artwork, storage racks, tables, easels and lots of miscellaneous.

For more information or questions call 541-382-5884 or visit sageframing-gallery.com.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers, a vibrant membership organization with a working studio and gallery, presents The Watercolor Show. Visitors are invited to enjoy viewing original watercolor artworks by over twenty artists. The public is also invited to the artists’ reception on April 5th, 2-4pm. Don’t’ miss this exciting and eclectic show. Opening Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 1pm-4pm. Showing through April.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical physician assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

As a member of the High Desert Art League, artist Janice Rhodes will feature her encaustic paintings at Touchmark at Pilot Butte through March. Her medium, encaustics, is a mixture of wax, resin and pigment, and it dates back to the 1st Century AD. You are invited to see Janice’s modern application of this ancient art in Touchmark’s mezzanine gallery.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Tumalo Art Co.’s Group Exhibit, Unbound, has been held over into March with an opening that will celebrate a new look for the gallery. Join us March 7, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District First Friday Gallery Walk.

Unbound — this exhibition is a celebration of art without limits. Each of the artists in this gallery has come to be known for a particular style, a technique, a palette, a medium, or a favorite subject. What might we see if they give themselves the permission to break out of that mold?

Perhaps a landscape painter explores abstraction or a watercolorist starts including other materials to make marks and texture. Come see how these artists push boundaries and redefine what art can be. It’s all about freedom, expression, and the joy of creating without constraints.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District, open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents stunning photographs by SageBrushers Art Society member, Michele McKay. Rambling is Michele’s form of moving mindfulness. She enjoys roaming in all types of landscapes at home and abroad, and capturing moments of time, place, and perception through haiku notes and photographs. Michele delights in discovering how straightforward images on fine art papers can express the essence of nature and her experience. Stop in to enjoy a beverage and drink in the art! Showing through March.

REDMOND

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Jay Lowndes creates unique, one-of-a-kind crafted, hardwood pieces that not only accent any room in your home but are also practical for everyday use. He has the knack and experience for creating durable wooden-wares such as charcuterie boards, coasters, Lazy Susans, small furniture pieces, quilt hangers, photo-boxes, and picture frames. He welcomes custom orders and can personalize a piece just for you. Jay’s motto is “Less slivers; more glitter!”

Erin Skeer has a love for gardening and takes the outdoors and turns it into art. She finds inspiration every time she is in nature.

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Julie Wilson says “color is my inspiration and creating fused glass gives you so many fun color surprises.” You can see more of her work at jactrastudios.com.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St.

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Dry Canyon Arts Association will hold a reception for the March Artist of the Month, Landscape photographer Michelle Adams. Michelle says her photography has changed in the past three years. In the past she would look for lake reflections and dramatic sunrises; she now works on new techniques, such as focus-stacking, panoramas, and star-stacking. Some of her new creations combine 30-50 individual frames to create a single final image.

Also at Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s will be Wendy Wheeler-Jacobs, February Artist of the Month. Wendy creates what can best be described as “portraits” of birds, animals, trees, plants, mountains, rocks and other natural elements in saturated color. While watercolor is her preferred tool, she also enjoys acrylic and colored pencil. See more of her work at thepaintgeek.com .

The public is invited to join in on the celebration and view selections of Michelle and Wendy’s artworks. Justy’s Catering will provide light refreshments.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s will also be hosting artists Josie Powell and Haribhajan Khalsa. Powell encourages you to “come see my new bracelet collection, rustic chic designs just right for your Central Oregon style.” Haribhaajan states “I do Art for my own therapy and inspiration.” You can check more of Haribhajan’s work out on his instagram Haribhajans .

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Carol Picknell is inspired by Central Oregon landscapes and enjoys painting mountain scenery en plein air.

Gary McPherson loves the beauty that can be found in nature and tries to capture some of that beauty with his paint and brush on canvas.

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-508-7600 • scphotel.com/redmond

Olive Johnson, one of our youngest Dry Canyon Arts Association members, is starting her art career with style. She will be taking time out from her scholastic duties to display her watercolor paintings of wild and domestic flowers.

Joan Hester’s jewelry designs are fueled by the desire to strike a balance between the rough and refined to create effortlessly elegant pieces that are comfortable and easy to wear. She merges craftsmanship and attention-to-detail to produce durable designs that let anyone “rock their sparkle.” Contrasting textured, oxidized finishes in a completed polished piece is a nod to her interest in dualities, finding inspiration in the harmonic opposites in the materials themselves.