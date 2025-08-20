Art in the High Desert Returns This Weekend

(Photo courtesy of Art in the High Desert)

Art in the High Desert is this weekend!

We are so excited to be bringing this fantastic art show back to Riverbend Park!

Show Dates

Friday August 22: 5pm – 8pm

Saturday August 23: 10am-6pm

Sunday August 24: 10am-4pm

Our show is a natural addition to a community with active art galleries, monthly art walks, and a popular collection of public art.

Designed and organized by a group of art show artists and local art advocates who know shows from both sides of the booth. Careful thought has been given to media categories, jurying, site, and artist amenities. We want artists and patrons to enjoy a high quality and professional art show and sale.

Located at Riverbend Park on the banks of the Deschutes River in the heart of beautiful Bend. This heavily treed and scenic venue has public parking, including ADA parking and accessibility, on-site bathrooms and picnic areas and is a few minutes walk from dining and shopping opportunities in the Old Mill Shopping District.

Please join us August 22 -24 as we welcome over 130 nationally recognized artists.

Art for your wall, shelf, floor, fingers, ears, neck, body and soul.Experience artwork in 15 different artistic mediums.

Come Meet & Mingle

Art in the High Desert offers a unique opportunity for you to meet the makers of the incredible art. Come learn about their work, the mediums, and their stories. You are sure to find art that is the right fit for you.

Join Us for a Special Opening Night Preview

This year, the show will open on Friday night from 5-8pm for a special preview

Come out, sip some drinks while you peruse, and be the first to shop the wonderful art!

We can’t wait to see you in Riverbend Park!

artinthehighdesert.com