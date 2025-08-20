Folk Legend Loudon Wainwright III is Coming to Sisters

(Loudon Wainwright III)

With a career spanning over five decades, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III is celebrated for his razor-sharp wit, heartfelt storytelling, and genre-defying songwriting.

From his 1972 Top 20 hit Dead Skunk to recent acclaimed albums like Lifetime Achievement and Loudon Live in London, his songs have been recorded by legends including Johnny Cash, Bonnie Raitt, and his son Rufus Wainwright. Also an accomplished actor and performer, Loudon’s credits range from M.A.S.H. to a Netflix special produced by Judd Apatow.

Don’t miss this masterful troubadour — equal parts humorist and truth-teller — at the Sisters Folk Festival, September 27–28, 2025.

Watch Loudon do what he does best on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2024. Performing “A Father and Son” from his 1992 album, “History”, he balances humor and vulnerability beautifully. Don’t miss Loudon bring brings his stories to life in Sisters this fall.

2025 Sisters Folk Festival

Friday, September 26-Sunday, September 28, 2025

Friday: $90 • Saturday: $135 • Sunday: $75

sistersfolkfest.org • sffpresents.org