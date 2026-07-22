Art in the West: Bidding Now Open!

2026 Art in the West Online Auction

Bidding Now Open

Find Your Favorite

Bidding is now open for this year’s Art in the West collection, featuring more than 120 juried artworks by acclaimed artists.

Ready to explore the exhibition in person?

Visit the Museum now through October 2 and browse the collection in its entirety—from traditional paintings to contemporary watercolor to photography and sculpture.

2026 Art in the West

Saturday, July 18-Friday, October 2

Bidding open through 7pm October 2

Free to view with admission

Proceeds from the Art in the West auction help support the participating artists and the Museum’s exhibitions and programs, bringing science, art and history education to lifelong learners through the region.

highdesertmuseum.org