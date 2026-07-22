MusicOregon Brief

MusicOregon Statewide Listening Tour:

Virtual Session – July 30, 5:30pm

Join us for MusicOregon’s final listening session, a Zoom gathering for anyone who wasn’t able to attend one of our in-person events. This event is specifically designed to reach communities outside the Portland Metro area.

This is your chance to share what’s working in your music scene, what’s not, and what support would make a difference. This session is open to working musicians, music businesses, venue operators, educators, and anyone else involved in the local music community.

Get Grant Ready:

Portland’s Small Grants Programs Explained

Date: Monday, August 3, 6-8:30pm

Location: Showbar at Rev Hall

Topic: City of Portland’s Small Grants Programs

Description: Join us for an interactive discussion about the City of Portland’s Arts & Culture Small Grants programs. We’ll share important details on upcoming opportunities for local artists and musicians to apply for funding concluding with an interactive Q&A.

Panel moderated by Tim Wilson, MusicOregon Board President:

musicportland.org