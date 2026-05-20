(Graphic courtesy of Scalehouse)

Art is Work: Artist’s Survival Guide

An introduction to professional practices for fine art visual artists covering artistic goal-setting, exhibition opportunities, preparing professional materials (artist packet, resume, and elevator pitch), what to do once you secure a show, and key recommendations and dos and don’ts for navigating the art world.

Please bring a writing utensil and paper to take notes. Please reach out to info@scalehouse.org with any questions.

May 23, 1-3pm

Watch Jennifer Rabin’s Artist Talk

In the Gallery: Home

Home is filled with second chances. Each sculpture begins with a discarded object—metal rusted thin, concrete crumbled by time, materials warped by weather and neglect. Their surfaces record everything that has shaped them, echoing the ways our bodies and our communities carry the marks of their experiences.

Inspired by how creatures build homes from whatever is at hand, Rabin combines found forms with plant and animal fibers to reimagine these unwanted objects as shelters — structures that might still protect, cradle, or hold. By transforming what is ruined into something resilient, the work asks how we might rebuild the structures in our lives that have been fractured. It imagines repair not as restoration to a previous state, but as an evolving, adaptive way forward.

In the Annex: Visual Echoes

An exhibition of work by Oregon-based artists exploring geology, transformation, and the layered echoes of time and place. Developed in dialogue with Oregon Origins Project VIII: Echoes of Eruption, this exhibition expands a broader interdisciplinary inquiry into the geologic history of the Newberry Caldera through visual form.

Oregon Origins Project VIII: Echoes of Eruption will take place on Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26 at The Tower Theatre. Tickets and additional information are available at oregonorigins.org.

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