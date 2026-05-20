(Photo by Abbott Schindler)

Raptors of the Desert Sky

Experience the grace and power of birds in flight this summer.

Get ready to look up! Our beloved summer program, Raptors of the Desert Sky, returns on Saturday, May 23.

Watch in awe as hawks, falcons, and owls soar through the High Desert canopy and right overhead during this immersive flight demonstration. This daily 11:30am program offers a rare, up-close look at the beauty and power of birds of prey.

Spread your wings and make your plans.

Raptors of the Desert Sky

11:30am daily, weather permitting

Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend

$8 (20% discount for members); free ages 2 and younger

Tickets are sold first come, first serve and are available at Admissions on the day of.

Must be purchased before 11am.

highdesertmuseum.org/raptors-of-the-desert-sky