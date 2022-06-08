(Art | Courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)
Registration closes at noon on Thursday for Art + Words Literary Festival Starts Thursday.
Art + Words is a multi-disciplinary event that convenes writers, creative thinkers, performers and artists to encourage collaboration and inspiration across artforms. Through a series of performances, talks, workshops, and interactive art projects, “Art + Words” aims to spark curiosity and deep thinking. Attendees will explore how different creative modalities inform one another to generate new narratives, with opportunities to present bold ideas and examine a broad range of perspectives.
June 9-10, 2022
Scalehouse Gallery and OSU-Cascades
Keynote:
Raquel Gutiérrez, On Writing Radical Convening: Rendering the Creative Commons.
Keynote:
Irene Cooper, More than the Sum: Contemporary Collaborations Between the Arts
Workshop:
V. Maldonado, Following Breath
Workshop:
Craig Brauner & Carli Smythe, Share Your Untold Story.
View the full schedule, speaker line-up and purchase a pass today!
On Exhibit:
V. Maldonado, Following Breath — Recent Drawings and Watercolors
Stop by the gallery Wednesday – Saturday from 1-6pm to view the current exhibition: Following Breath – Recent Drawings and Watercolors by V. Maldonado.
About the Exhibit:
“I’ve been drawing for as long as I can remember. It was my first language before I could speak. I learned how to draw from observation and from my imagination. I learned that I could draw portraits of my abusers and tormentors and that they would stop. That I could draw pictures of my family and friends from memory and always have them with me.
When I first started painting I didn’t know how. I made paintings to teach myself how to paint and I filled my canvas with what drawing had taught me. When I learned how to make painting I became a performance artist. Now I dismantle myself through my paintings to remake myself.” ~ V Maldonado
