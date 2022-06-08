The Roundhouse Foundation Announces 2022 Spring Open Call Grant Recipients

(Photos | Courtesy of The Roundhouse Foundation)

Supporting Arts, Culture, the Environment, Education & Social Services throughout the Region’s Rural Communities

The Roundhouse Foundation, which supports innovative programs in Oregon’s rural communities, recently announced final selections in its Spring Open Call for Proposals cycle. Supported programs and projects fall into the organization’s four focus areas, which are fundamental in building thriving rural areas: arts and culture, environmental stewardship, social services and education. A total of $1.4 million was awarded to 75 organizations working across Oregon to support rural and Tribal communities.

“We are honored for the opportunity to help support the very important work being done throughout rural Oregon,” said Erin Borla, executive director and trustee of The Roundhouse Foundation. “While Roundhouse Foundation has four key focus areas, these programs showcase the magic that happens at the intersections of those areas. We can’t wait to see how these programs will positively impact rural communities throughout our state.”

Supported activities fall into four major focus areas. A few examples of the programs in each area include:

Arts and Culture

Eastern Oregon Regional Theater: to support the theater’s establishment of a paid artistic director position, who will determine artistic direction and train and mentor volunteers in directing, acting, set and costume design. (NE Oregon)

Oregon Arts Watch: to publish a series of stories that will profile a variety of essential cultural centers serving rural areas, and examine how they uniquely serve and reflect their communities. (Statewide)

Yamhill Enrichment Society (YES): to add an additional music program serving an elementary school in Newberg and extending the reach of YES’s literacy programming to under-served families in Yamhill County. (North Willamette Valley)

Education

Chess for Success: to expand chess club programming to 15 schools in rural counties across the state, helping serve as a conduit for building community, connection and confidence. (Statewide)

Creswell Clubhouse: to provide young people with a safe and healthy place to practice reading skills, receive help with homework, utilize computer resources and participate in educationally enriching activities after school. (Southern Willamette Valley)

Dufur School District: to host Baker Technical Institute (BTI)’s Mobile Training program for local high school students to get certifications in first-aid/CPR, forklift operator, Oregon Department of Transportation flagger and heavy equipment operator, along with an introductory course to commercial driver license (CDL). (Columbia Gorge)

Environmental Stewardship

Oregon State University – Juntos Afuera: to offer an eight-week outdoor summer camp for LatinX youth based in Tillamook County to help them learn about and celebrate Latino culture, develop leadership skills and explore career opportunities in natural resources. (North Coast)

Siuslaw Watershed Council (SWC): to purchase a truck and trailer to enhance environmental stewardship and community engagement activities that will restore and protect the Siuslaw watershed. (Southern Willamette Valley)

Vesper Meadow Education Program: to expand capacity for long-term Tribal partnership and First Food restoration on the Vesper Meadow Preserve including on-the-ground restoration, research, community programming and expanded partnerships. (Southern Oregon)

Social Services

Central Oregon Council on Aging: to support a Bilingual Case Manager position that focuses on services for the senior LatinX population including a culturally-appropriate nutrition, respite care and home safety program. (Central Oregon)

Families First of Grant County: to support a Childcare Coordinator to increase capacity for early childhood education and childcare opportunities in Grant County guided by the Grant County Early Childhood Development Taskforce. (NE Oregon)

South Wasco Alliance: to deliver and expand economic, food system and workforce development programs, while also creating a sense of community connection and place through local arts and cross-cultural education. (Columbia Gorge)

For a complete list of programs and projects supported in this grant cycle, visit the foundation’s website here. The Roundhouse Foundation’s next grant cycle will open in the fall.

About Roundhouse Foundation

The Roundhouse Foundation is a private, family foundation, based in Sisters since 2002. The Foundation believes that solutions to the unique challenges of Oregon’s rural communities can be found through creative thinking and problem-solving, innovation and collaboration. We partner with community organizations to develop, implement and sustain creative, place-based approaches and programs that strengthen and celebrate rural Oregon.

In addition to providing grant services to rural communities and tribal regions throughout Oregon, The Roundhouse Foundation operates Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture in Sisters.

RoundhouseFoundation.org