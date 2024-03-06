Artist Applications Close March 9 for 2024 Sunriver Art Fair

Artist applications for the 2024 Sunriver Art Fair are closing on March 9, 2024.

If you are an artist or know someone who would like to exhibit, now is the time to get an application submitted. To apply, go to zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=11778 or visit sunriverartfair.org for more information.

The art fair is a nationally recognized, juried fine arts and crafts event which is very popular with Sunriver residents and Central Oregon visitors alike. They come every year to shop for unique, high-quality art directly from the artists in a vibrant open-air setting, the beautiful Village at Sunriver, the hub for resort and tourist activity in Sunriver and an event sponsor.

Presented by the Sunriver Women’s Club, net proceeds support the SRWC Community Grant Program for nonprofits providing essential services in south Deschutes County.

sunriverartfair.org