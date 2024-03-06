Seeing Green Everywhere ~ Spring is Coming

((Left) Pastels by Laura Jo Sherman (Right) Watercolors by Sandy Caldwell)

After a long, cold, grey winter, it is time for a change of seasons. Trees are looking greener; some grass is sprouting and soon flowers will pop up from their frozen sleep. At the Artist’s Gallery Sunriver, we are celebrating the coming warmer season.

Pastel Artist and crowd favorite Laura Jo Sherman paints beautiful, colorful paintings of landscapes, wildlife, and flowers. Her realism in pastels would enliven any wall. Laura Jo calls her style “Pastel Chaos.” According to Laura Jo, “I work from my own photos, imagination and plein air.”

Laura’s two paintings, Sagebrush Greens and Spring Blooms are evidence of her style. She does not stick to the normal image of the subject. Those numerous sticks of pastels allow her to change, soften, rub out and combine colors and shapes. This allows for lots of variety.

Laura Jo moved here 25 years ago to take advantage of the beautiful nature that surrounds the area and artistic environment. Laura Jo’s art can be viewed seven days a week at the Artist’s Gallery Sunriver.

Also celebrating the coming warmer season is a recent transplant to Central Oregon. Sandy Caldwell is also inspired by nature and her surroundings. Sandy loves to paint Plein Air and works in various mediums including pencil, pen and ink, and watercolor. Sandy says, “every painting is an exploration. It is essential to let go of perfection and enjoy the creative process.”

Sandy’s art features all the elements that make Central Oregon so special. She paints native birds, fish, wildlife, landscapes, and local recreational activities. Feel free to stop by the gallery and feast your eyes on Sandy’s work.

Do not forget to join us for our artist’s reception at Second Saturday, March 9 from 4-6pm. It’s a great opportunity to meet the artists, ask them questions and enjoy refreshments. We look forward to seeing you there!

