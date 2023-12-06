Artist Applications Open for 2024 Sunriver Art Fair

Fourteenth Annual Sunriver Art Fair Returns August 9-11, 2024.

Artist applications for the 2024 Sunriver Art Fair opened December 1 and close on March 9, 2024. The art fair is a nationally recognized, juried ﬁne arts and crafts event which has been very popular with Sunriver residents and Central Oregon visitors alike.

If you are an artist or know someone who would like to exhibit, now is the time to get an application submitted. To apply, go to zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=11778 or visit sunriverartfair.org for more information.

Presented by the Sunriver Women’s Club, we are looking forward to seeing everyone again in the beautiful Village at Sunriver, one of our proud sponsors. Shop for unique, high-quality art directly from the artists in a vibrant open-air event.

Net proceeds support our community grant program for nonproﬁts providing essential services in south Deschutes County.

sunriverartfair.org • publicity@sunriverartfair.org