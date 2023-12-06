Applications Open for Art in the High Desert 2024

Hello Artists!

Art in the High Desert is BACK in BEND!!

The 2024 show will take place at Riverbend Park.

Riverbend Park is close to the original site in the Old Mill District — right across the road. Situated along the Deschutes River, it has public parking, on-site bathrooms, and picnic areas. It is a short walk to the Old Mill Shopping District with plenty of high-quality dining and shopping opportunities.

In addition to returning to one of the most popular areas in the High Desert, this year ALL BOOTHS WILL BE CORNER BOOTHS. We have kept the booth fee the same as last year and are offering an Early Bird discount on the jury fee. So apply today!

This show is a beacon of originality in the Pacific Northwest. We are committed to bringing together some of the best artists from across the country, and we know you will be as excited as we are to be back in the heart of Bend.

December 1-30, 2023: $35 Early Bird Application Fee

December 31, 2023-February 15, 2024: $45 Application Fee

Applications close February 15, 2024

Apply today! Join us in 2024!

Save the Date!: August 23-25, 2024

artinthehighdesert.com