Summer Camps, Concerts & a Festival… Oh My!

(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

The Sisters Folk Festival has kicked into high gear for the summer. Here’s what’s happening.

Help your student tap into their inner creativity this summer!

We still have space available in three of our four summer Creativity Camps. All camps are based on a pay-what-you-can registration fee model, thanks to the generous support of The Roundhouse Foundation, with no student turned away due to inability to pay. The first one is coming right up, so don’t wait to get your student registered.

Seed to Sprout Camp

July 19-23

Open to players with minimal previous experience on their chosen acoustic instrument. In this class, instructors will provide songs that can be played with the most basic common chords and short, easy-to-learn melodies to memorize. There will be opportunities to try other instruments as well, providing an opportunity for real life experience of what each different noise machine can offer. In this camp, most of the jamming will be in one large group, with each player providing the basic role of their unique instrument to a particular song. Open to students going into grades 6-10.

Max: 20 students

Mandolins, guitars, fiddles and cellos are available to lend

Instructors: Joe Schulte and Conner Bennett

Build A Band

August 2-6

A five-day immersion into arranging favorite songs, forming ensembles and jamming together. For students entering grades 7-12 who are instrumentalists, singers or songwriters in all musical genres. This experience will offer an inclusive opportunity for musicians to get together to collaborate, learn and share with one another and make music together. Campers will examine what makes a successful band, jam and laugh together. Each day, the professional instructors will guide and play along as campers mix, match and arrange songs. Participants will leave camp with a new idea of how songs are built, with some new friends, and probably as a member of a new band! All instruments (voice included) and genres are welcome.

Max: 20 students

Instructors: Jenner Fox, Cuchulain Kelly, Natalie Akers

Branch to Fruit Camp

August 23-27

This camp is open to players who are comfortable on their instrument and relatively fluid in the common major and minor chords found in popular music. In addition to playing together as a large group, this camp will break out into some small group ensemble sessions in which two to four players will work out tunes that may include custom song arrangement, individual solos, harmonies and improvisation. Open to students going into grades 8-12.

Max: 20 students

Instructors: Joe Schulte and Conner Bennett

2021 Sisters Summer of Festival

We kicked off the return of live concerts last weekend in style with Freddy & Francine, Sierra Ferrell, Jenner Fox and Anna Tivel — all playing in our new and improved Sisters Art Works venue. It felt so good to be enjoying live performances with our music community here in Sisters. If you didn’t have a chance to attend, be sure to grab some tickets for one or more of our upcoming concerts; you’ll be glad you did. It feels GREAT to be back!

Eilen Jewell + Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms

Friday, July 16 • 7pm

Tickets $35-$55

Steve Poltz + Madison Cunningham

Saturday, July 17 • 7pm

Tickets $35-$55

David Jacobs-Strain Band w/Bob Beach + Tony Furtado Trio

Friday, July 30 • 7pm

Tickets $35-$55

The Mother Hips + The Coffis Brothers

Saturday, July 31 • 7pm

Tickets $35-$55

Kristen Grainger & True North + Sway Wild

Friday, August 13 • 7pm

Tickets $30-$50

Making Movies + Raye Zaragoza

Saturday, August 14 • 7pm

Tickets $30-$50

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets: sistersfolkfestival.org/sff-presents.

Tickets are selling fast for the 2021 Sisters Folk Festival

This year’s festival will feature some 30 artists performing at seven outdoor venues around the town of Sisters. At this time, 17 acts are confirmed, with more TBA in the coming weeks. We’re so excited to celebrate the return of the folk festival with you this October 1-3.

We have just a few registration spaces left for this year’s Americana Song Academy, taking place at House on Metolius September 27-30. Click here for more info.

sistersfolkfestival.org