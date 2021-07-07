Summer Camps, Concerts & a Festival… Oh My!

(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)
The Sisters Folk Festival has kicked into high gear for the summer. Here’s what’s happening.
Help your student tap into their inner creativity this summer!
We still have space available in three of our four summer Creativity Camps. All camps are based on a pay-what-you-can registration fee model, thanks to the generous support of The Roundhouse Foundation, with no student turned away due to inability to pay. The first one is coming right up, so don’t wait to get your student registered.
Seed to Sprout Camp
July 19-23
Open to players with minimal previous experience on their chosen acoustic instrument. In this class, instructors will provide songs that can be played with the most basic common chords and short, easy-to-learn melodies to memorize. There will be opportunities to try other instruments as well, providing an opportunity for real life experience of what each different noise machine can offer. In this camp, most of the jamming will be in one large group, with each player providing the basic role of their unique instrument to a particular song. Open to students going into grades 6-10.
- Max: 20 students
- Mandolins, guitars, fiddles and cellos are available to lend
- Instructors: Joe Schulte and Conner Bennett
Build A Band
August 2-6
A five-day immersion into arranging favorite songs, forming ensembles and jamming together. For students entering grades 7-12 who are instrumentalists, singers or songwriters in all musical genres. This experience will offer an inclusive opportunity for musicians to get together to collaborate, learn and share with one another and make music together. Campers will examine what makes a successful band, jam and laugh together. Each day, the professional instructors will guide and play along as campers mix, match and arrange songs. Participants will leave camp with a new idea of how songs are built, with some new friends, and probably as a member of a new band! All instruments (voice included) and genres are welcome.
- Max: 20 students
- Instructors: Jenner Fox, Cuchulain Kelly, Natalie Akers
Branch to Fruit Camp
August 23-27
This camp is open to players who are comfortable on their instrument and relatively fluid in the common major and minor chords found in popular music. In addition to playing together as a large group, this camp will break out into some small group ensemble sessions in which two to four players will work out tunes that may include custom song arrangement, individual solos, harmonies and improvisation. Open to students going into grades 8-12.
- Max: 20 students
- Instructors: Joe Schulte and Conner Bennett
2021 Sisters Summer of Festival
We kicked off the return of live concerts last weekend in style with Freddy & Francine, Sierra Ferrell, Jenner Fox and Anna Tivel — all playing in our new and improved Sisters Art Works venue. It felt so good to be enjoying live performances with our music community here in Sisters. If you didn’t have a chance to attend, be sure to grab some tickets for one or more of our upcoming concerts; you’ll be glad you did. It feels GREAT to be back!
Eilen Jewell + Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms
Friday, July 16 • 7pm
Tickets $35-$55
Steve Poltz + Madison Cunningham
Saturday, July 17 • 7pm
Tickets $35-$55
David Jacobs-Strain Band w/Bob Beach + Tony Furtado Trio
Friday, July 30 • 7pm
Tickets $35-$55
The Mother Hips + The Coffis Brothers
Saturday, July 31 • 7pm
Tickets $35-$55
Kristen Grainger & True North + Sway Wild
Friday, August 13 • 7pm
Tickets $30-$50
Making Movies + Raye Zaragoza
Saturday, August 14 • 7pm
Tickets $30-$50
Click here for more information or to purchase tickets: sistersfolkfestival.org/sff-presents.
Tickets are selling fast for the 2021 Sisters Folk Festival
This year’s festival will feature some 30 artists performing at seven outdoor venues around the town of Sisters. At this time, 17 acts are confirmed, with more TBA in the coming weeks. We’re so excited to celebrate the return of the folk festival with you this October 1-3.
We have just a few registration spaces left for this year’s Americana Song Academy, taking place at House on Metolius September 27-30. Click here for more info.