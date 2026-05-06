Artist Opportunities & Resources from the Arts Commission

(Masayuki Nagase’s Reflection of Stream is carved, polished and sandblasted basalt stones at OSU-Cascades campus. Installed, 2018)

Oregon State University – Cascades is calling for submissions from artists, plus see more public art opportunities, fellowships and artist residences below. Email artist opportunities to Sarah Baylinson, our Art Collection & Artist Services specialist, for consideration in an upcoming newsletter.

Artist Opportunities (see below for details)

Oregon Arts Commission, Oregon State University – Cascades, Bend — Call for Artwork Submissions Tulsa Artist Fellowship, Tulsa, Oklahoma — Call for Applicants City Fire Station 4, City of Laguna Beach, California — Request for Qualifications Artist in Residence, Headlands Center for the Arts, Sausalito, California — Call for Applicants The Spark Award for Oregon Artists — Call for Applicants Oregon Coast Visitors Association, Strategic Investment Fund, Public Art — Call for Applicants Redwood National Park Artist in Residence, California — Call for Applicants

Oregon Arts Commission, Oregon State University – Cascades, Bend — Call for Artwork Submissions

The Oregon Arts Commission is seeking artwork submission of existing 2D or low-relief artwork for the Student Success Center at Oregon State University – Cascades in Bend. This 17,500-square-foot facility is designed around “Hygge,” a concept emphasizing coziness, wellness and community connection. The committee seeks work reflecting themes of adaptation, resilience, repair and renewal while cultivating a strong sense of place tied to Central Oregon. Art will be placed in five specific zones, including a ground-floor lounge, upper-level study commons and a transitional stairwell. Open to professional artists or teams from Oregon, Washington and Idaho. Submit a letter of interest, artist statement and up to five artworks. The $25,000 total budget covers purchase, transportation and installation costs.

Application deadline: 11:59pm, Sunday, May 10, 2026

Contact: Renee Couture, coutureartcoordinator@gmail.com

Tulsa Artist Fellowship, Tulsa, Oklahoma — Call for Applicants

The Tulsa Artist Fellowship is a place-based, durational award supporting visionary artists and arts workers with at least five years of experience. Grounded in the George Kaiser Family Foundation’s vision for social change, the program selects up to ten awardees to develop ambitious, community-engaged work in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Fellows receive a comprehensive three-year award package including a $150,000 stipend, housing support and fully subsidized studio space with access to shared art-making facilities. Competitive applicants must demonstrate a rigorous practice and a meaningful connection to Tulsa through a forward-thinking, impactful project.

Application deadline: 6pm, Central Time, Thursday, May 7, 2026

Contact: support@tulsaartistfellowship.org

City Fire Station 4, City of Laguna Beach, California — Request for Qualifications

The City of Laguna Beach is seeking qualifications from national artists or teams to create a permanent, large-scale public art installation for the new Fire Station 4. Located at the corner of Coast Highway and 5th Avenue, the approximately 350-square-foot site is surrounded by building walls and requires a site-specific, three-dimensional non-representational work that engages both drivers and pedestrians. While moving parts and water elements are prohibited, the installation may be suspended and should use lighting as a primary artistic component to enhance the neighborhood’s identity. Up to three finalists will receive a $5,000 honorarium to develop proposals, with a total project budget of $100,000 for design, creation and installation. Interested artists must submit a statement, CV, portfolio of eight images and references through SlideRoom. The selected artist will also participate in community engagement activities before the project’s anticipated completion in fall 2028.

Application deadline: May 31, 2026

Contact: kwood@lagunabeachcity.net

Artist in Residence, Headlands Center for the Arts, Sausalito, California — Call for Applicants

The Headlands Center for the Arts Artist in Residence program is an immersive, place-based award located in the Marin Headlands of California. The 2027 residency is open to local, national and international artists across nearly all creative disciplines, including visual arts, writing, performance and social practice. The program selects approximately 60 artists for stays ranging from four to ten weeks, providing a private bedroom, a large studio space and chef-prepared communal meals. Financial support includes paid roundtrip airfare and a monthly stipend or expense reimbursement of up to $1,000. Applicants are also automatically considered for specialized awards that may provide up to $10,000 in additional prize money. Submissions require an artist statement, a resume and work samples relevant to the applicant’s discipline.

Application deadline: Early Bird, May 4, 2026; regular, June 1, 2026

Contact: info@headlands.org

The Spark Award for Oregon Artists — Call for Applicants

The Spark Award for Oregon Artists is a grant program from the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation designed to support mid-career visual artists. For the 2026 cycle, the foundation will award 20 individual artists with $25,000 each in unrestricted, catalytic funding. The Spark Award is intended to support artists at a pivotal, “catalytic” phase in their careers. Unlike project-specific grants, these flexible funds can be used for any activity that sustains a creative practice, including living costs, research, equipment or childcare. The selection committee prioritizes artists who can demonstrate a distinctive creative voice and a history of engaging audiences beyond their private studio. Submissions must include a biographical narrative, an artist statement, and an explanation of the funding’s potential impact on the artist’s creative development. Award announcements are expected in mid-November 2026.

Application deadline: 5pm, Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Contact: artists@millerfound.org

Oregon Coast Visitors Association, Strategic Investment Fund, Public Art — Call for Applicants

The Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) Strategic Investment Fund (SIF) is currently accepting applications for its 2025–2026 funding cycle, specifically targeting shovel-ready destination development. This year’s open application process includes Public Art, defined as creative work in public spaces that is accessible to all and pre-approved by local government entities like a city or county. Eligible projects include a broad range of permanent installations such as murals, sculptures, artistic benches, cultural heritage exhibits and interpretive art connected to local flora or fauna. Community-centered art events are also eligible for consideration. Applications for these public art projects opened on July 1, 2025, and remain open on a rolling basis until May 30, 2026, or until all available funds have been allocated. Interested applicants can find full guidelines and the submission portal on the OCVA industry website.

Application deadline: Rolling basis until May 30, 2026, or until funds are fully allocated (whichever comes first)

Redwood National Park Artist in Residence, California — Call for Applicants

The Redwood National and State Parks Artist-in-Residence program, coordinated with the Redwood Parks Conservancy, is preparing for its fall 2026 session. This residency is open to established and emerging individual artists, aged 18 or older, working in disciplines such as writing, music and visual or performing arts. The program provides a unique opportunity to live and work within the park’s ancient forest and diverse marine environments to create work that reflects the park’s core themes of restoration, resilience and stewardship. Selected artists generally stay for two to four weeks and receive park housing along with a stipend of up to $5,000 to assist with travel and materials. In exchange, residents are required to present one public program during their stay and donate an original piece of artwork to the Redwood Parks Conservancy within six months of the residency’s conclusion. To apply, artists must submit a cover letter addressing specific park themes, a professional resume, three to ten work samples and professional references.

Application window: June 1 to June 15, 2026 (only first 25 submitted are accepted)

Additional Resources

artscommission.oregon.gov